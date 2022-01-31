LOS ANGELES, Jan.31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --1MD Nutrition™, a premier nutritional supplement brand powered by Scale Media, has just announced its launch of CardioFitMD™. Adding to the brand's expanding line-up of science-backed health solutions, the cardiologist-formulated daily superfoods powder supplement was designed as the ultimate, daily drink to help support cardiovascular and whole body health.
CardioFitMD is an all-in-one, doctor-formulated, sugar-free drink, packed with superfoods for essential daily nutritional support. It contains a potent daily dose of organic beetroot, a broad-spectrum fiber and prebiotics blend, Bacillus coagulans probiotic, and 20 key letter vitamins and minerals, including 100% (or more) of the Recommended Dietary Intake (RDI) of the top 10 most prevalent vitamin and mineral deficiencies facing Americans today. Developed as a great-tasting, nutrient-rich drink, CardioFitMD is available in powder form, with a recommended daily dose of just one scoop added to water or a favorite beverage to help support healthy aging, energy, and stamina, and promote cardiovascular, circulatory, immune, and digestive health. It contains 20% of the recommended daily serving of fiber, the superfood that nourishes the gut microbiome for optimal digestive, heart, and weight-management support and proper bowel function. Vegan and keto-friendly, CardioFitMD is also dairy-free, peanut-free, gluten-free, shellfish-free, sugar-free, and non-GMO.
The 1MD Nutrition™ scientific research team partnered with interventional cardiologist, Dr. Heather Shenkman in the unique formulation of CardioFItMD.
"As an interventional cardiologist, I spend most of my day talking to patients about the importance of a balanced diet and regular physical fitness, but we all know it's easier said than done," said Dr. Shenkman. "That's why we formulated CardioFitMD as the ultimate, daily, all-in-one superfood beverage for complete health, circulatory, metabolism, digestive, and nutritional support. It really helps anybody easily take more control of their heart and whole body health."
Added Ziv Haklili, Co-Founder of 1MD Nutrition and Scale Media:
"The last two years have forced most Americans to face unprecedented challenges, including nutritional, physical, and mental health. With the release of CardioFitMD, we enter into 2022 with a vow to help people maintain a healthier and more active lifestyle," said Haklili.
Learn more about 1MD Nutrition's CardioFitMD at https://1md.org/product/cardiofitmd.
About Scale:
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Scale is a tech-driven direct-to-consumer company that builds and deploys next-generation CPG brands in the beauty, health and wellness industries. Through their proprietary eCommerce and digital marketing engine, Scale transforms consumers' end-to-end online shopping experience while increasing brand loyalty and retention. Founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneurs Ben Flohr and Ziv Haklili, the company has rapidly powered and scaled concepts into multi-million-dollar consumer wellness brands, including 1MD Nutrition, Hair La Vie, Live Conscious, Tru Alchemy and Essential Elements. Today, Scale's growing portfolio of 100+ products helps millions of people live healthier lives. Learn more about Scale and their house of brands at ScaleMedia.com.
