RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumikama Cutlery, manufacturer of steel kitchen knives made in Seki City, Japan, has named SCANPAN USA, as its exclusive distributor of Kasumi® knives in a move intended to broaden its distribution and sales in the United States.

Kasumi® knives were among the very first innovators of a full Damascus steel kitchen knife range to be sold in the U.S. Katsumi Sumikama, Managing Director of Sumikama Cutlery, said "as a family-run business of artisan cookware, SCANPAN USA, understands the needs of our brand. We are similar businesses in sharing a passion for quality and excited to begin our partnership together."

Jesper Brund, President and CEO of SCANPAN USA, said "Kasumi® knives have always represented a tradition of expert craftmanship and a dedication to quality. We are both excited and proud to add Kasumi® to our portfolio of brands."

SCANPAN USA is also the exclusive US distributor of GLOBAL knives.

SCANPAN USA has already commenced delivery of knives to its customers.

About KASUMI:
Kasumi knives are hand crafted in Seki, Japan, by the Sumikama family, a 27th generation family of knife makers. Kasumi knives are tempered and sharpened to create the "sharpest kitchen knife out of the box" and the special technique for this tempering is a closely guarded secret.

About SCANPAN:
SCANPAN is a family-run business based in Ryomgaard, Denmark. For more than five decades, SCANPAN has been producing durable and timeless artisan cookware for professional chefs and home cooks. All SCANPAN products are made of recycled aluminum, PFOA-free and manufactured under the strictest of standards required by the Danish government. Safety and sustainability are part of SCANPAN's DNA.

For more information about SCANPAN USA, visit www.scanpan.com.

