D'IBERVILLE, Miss., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort proudly announces a new food and beverage leadership team to guide the award-winning restaurants and VIP experiences at the nationally recognized property. Industry veteran Ryan Hayes leads the team as Director of Food & Beverage along with four new managers supporting key functional areas: John McCusker as Manager, Scarlet's Steaks and Seafood, Rachel Thompson as Beverage Manager, Zachary Wester as Food and Manager, Under the Oak Café and Melissa James as Executive Pastry Chef.
"Food and beverage walk hand-in-hand with gaming in our industry, and at Scarlet Pearl we expect the best quality and service," said Scarlet Pearl CEO LuAnn Pappas. "The addition of these proven F&B leaders will further raise the bar on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for what guests should expect. "
More about the new food and beverage leaders:
- Ryan Hayes brings 20 years of experience in food and beverage operations on the Gulf Coast, including previous positions as Executive Chef Tournant at Beau Rivage, Executive Chef at Golden Nugget Biloxi, and F&B Director for Margaritaville Casino Biloxi.
- John McCusker has been General Manager of Marshall's Steakhouse, in Holly Springs, MS which was rated the #1 fine dining steakhouse by the Food Network. He has held restaurant management positions with Beau Rivage, Hard Rock Biloxi, Margaritaville Casino Biloxi, and Boyd Gaming. John has more than 20 years of experience in restaurant and hospitality management.
- Rachel Thompson formerly served in food and beverage training management at Beau Rivage, where she trained staff from multiple outlets. She has 19 years of food and beverage operations experience, with 13 years in leadership roles.
- Zachary Wester served previously as Senior Service Manager at Saltgrass Steakhouse Biloxi. He spent 10 years at TIEN at the IP Casino Biloxi learning all aspects of service and execution. He has 16 years of experience in F&B Operations.
- Melissa James joined Scarlet Pearl in 2016 and has been delighting guests with her culinary skills prior to becoming Executive Pastry Chef. She was part of the opening team at Sal & Mookies Biloxi and previously lead the bakery team at Beau Rivage. She was also part of the opening of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. Melissa has more than 20 years of baking experience.
The team will report to Dennis Pearse, Vice President of Hotel, Food and Beverage. "Scarlet Pearl has once again shows its commitment to excellence in culinary experience for our guests," said Pearse. "These new leaders bring a new level to this commitment."
About Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort: Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort (scarletpearlcasino.com) is located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in D'Iberville, MS. The award-winning hotel resort has a 300-room hotel and a gaming floor with 750 slots and video poker machines, 36 table games, and Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook. Recently, the property opened Orchid Room, Elevated Gaming, a VIP experience for high-limit players. The complex features multiple restaurants, a 36-hole miniature golf course, an event center, and a luxurious pool. The casino opened in D'Iberville, MS, December 9, 2015.
