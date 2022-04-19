Biotech marketplace and craft beverage brewery collaborated to create "Tropical Brainstorm," a fruit-forward hard sparkling tea
SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scientist.com, the biopharma industry's leading R&D marketplace, announced today that it partnered with New Motion Beverages to create a hard sparkling tea called "Tropical Brainstorm." The companies teamed up to celebrate a thriving San Diego cultural scene that includes many world-famous biotech and pharmaceutical companies and craft beverage breweries.
"We were thrilled to collaborate with New Motion, which shares our commitment to innovation, ethical sourcing and good health," stated Kevin Lustig, PhD, CEO and Founder of Scientist.com. "Like Scientist.com in the biotech space, New Motion is committed to working with the most highly qualified and sustainable suppliers for its community-grown hops, farm-fresh fruit and ethically sourced teas."
Located in the heart of San Diego's craft brewing district, New Motion Beverages and Embolden Beer Company opened in 2020 under the mantra of inclusivity and diversity. Today, New Motion offers more than half a dozen fruit-forward hard sparkling teas on tap and in cans, while Embolden offers IPAs, lagers and sours, all brewed onsite at their Miramar location.
"Brewing collaborations are a great way for two companies working in different industries to highlight their commitment to using innovative approaches to improve human health," stated Kyle Pool, CEO & Founder of New Motion Beverages and Embolden Beer Company. "Scientist.com and New Motion both focus on constant experimentation, high quality standards and a passion for healthy living!"
Founded in Solana Beach in 2007, Scientist.com has grown into one of the country's fastest-growing privately owned companies, appearing on Inc. magazine's annual list of the 500 fastest-growing US private companies for five consecutive years (2017-2021). This is the second time Scientist.com has collaborated with a local craft brewery to highlight San Diego's world-famous biotech and craft brewery industries; in 2021 it teamed up with Solana Beach's Pizza Port to create "The Local Experiment," a hazy IPA.
New Motion Beverages will be hosting a "Tropical Brainstorm" release party on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at its Miramar location from 5-8 pm PT. For more details or to RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tropical-brainstorm-release-party-tickets-310787482727?aff=SocialMedia
About Scientist.com
Scientist.com is the pharmaceutical industry's leading AI-powered marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saves time and money, reduces risk and provides access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, over 80 biotechnology companies and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).
