COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scioto Valley Coffee celebrated 12 years of serving specialty coffee in Circleville on Tuesday, August 17.
At the shop's 12th Birthday Bash, Owners Jenn and Tim Koenig welcomed the Circleville community with a 12 percent discount on food and drinks, flights of exclusive coffee drinks, giveaways and birthday drinks. Hundreds of customers joined in the fun.
"Thanks to everyone for coming out to celebrate with us today," Jenn Koenig said. "We couldn't be more thankful for your support, and we love the community we're a part of!"
The event marked one of several 2021 milestones for the couple, who also welcomed their son, Charlie, and opened a second coffee shop, Millersport Coffee, earlier this year.
Both of their shops opened through the 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program of award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
The program takes its name from the book, Seven Steps to Success: a Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, by Founder and President Greg Ubert.
"I can't say how excited we are to help Jenn and Tim make their coffee shops an integral part of the Circleville and Millersport communities," Ubert said. "We've known Jenn since she was in high school working at her mother's coffee shop, and it's especially gratifying to help one of our own grow and prosper."
To date, over 300 coffee shops in 30 states have set up profitable coffee shops through the 7 Steps program.
Coffee shop startup consultants guide new owners in every aspect of operations. After helping each entrepreneur write a coffee shop business plan, 7 Steps consultants help bring the plan to fruition.
Customers receive expert guidance in finding a location, choosing equipment, hiring and training staff, menu ideas and much more.
As opening day approaches, a 7 Steps trainer travels to the shop to teach the owners and baristas how to prepare coffee drinks and run the business.
Long-term, Crimson Cup supplies award-winning coffee, drink recipes, syrups, powders and other coffee-shop supplies while helping customers take advantage of opportunities and resolve problems..
Jenn has worked with Crimson Cup for the past 12 years—first as a barista in her mom's shop, then as a coffee shop growth consultant, and finally as the owner of two independent coffee shops.
When her mother started Scioto Valley in 2009, Jenn was a junior in high school. She worked as a barista after school and on weekends.
"You could say I grew up with Crimson Cup," she said. "My mom and I even trained with Armando, who created the signature Armando's Blend coffee."
While attending Ohio University, she also pulled shots at Court Street Coffee, another Crimson Cup customer.
After earning a bachelor's degree with a double major in communications and public relations, she worked for two marketing agencies.
Then, in 2018, she joined Crimson Cup as a Customer Growth Rep. Over the past three years, she has helped 29 entrepreneurs open and run their own coffee shops. In all, she has supported 120 independent coffee shops and their owners.
The couple's opportunity to own their own shop came in January 2020, when Jenn's mother sold Scioto Valley.
As Scioto Valley became a second generation family business, Jenn kept working for Crimson Cup.
Soon, she and Tim brought quality specialty coffee to their home community of Millersport on Buckeye Lake in Fairfield County.
"We wanted to give the community something to get excited about," Tim Koenig said. "There's nothing like terrific coffee to bring energy to a community. We've seen that in Circleville and are thrilled to see it happening again in Millersport."
A lifelong coffee lover, Jenn says she believes coffee brings people together for the greater good. "The work Crimson Cup does at the corporate level with our farming communities carries through in the work we do with our customers, which in turn resonates with their customers. As a coffee shop owner, I see this even more clearly."
These days, the busy couple splits their days between the Scioto Valley and Millersport coffee shops, their son, Tim's business and Jenn's work at Crimson Cup. They also give back to their local communities by supporting sports teams and charitable events in Circleville and Millersport.
Scioto Valley Coffee is open seven days a week at 216 W Main Street in Circleville. Follow their Facebook page for the latest news.
Millersport Coffee is open seven days a week at 12045 Lancaster Street in Millersport. Follow the shop's Facebook page for news and updates.
