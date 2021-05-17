OMAHA, Neb., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Scooter's Coffee, one of the nation's fastest-growing coffee brands, is continuing its climb in the industry by building off its best calendar year to date. The Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise recently released its 2021 Franchise Disclosure Document, providing a look into its system and sales growth during 2020.
The franchise grew by almost 50 locations in 2020 on its way to reaching the 300-store milestone, while experiencing historic same-store sales growth. Compared to the year before, Scooter's Coffee stores saw an increase of more than 26%.
"We have always been confident that the Scooter's Coffee model was one that could not only drive sustainable profit margins but could provide amazing value to our customers," said Scooter's Coffee Vice President of Franchise Sales, Tim Arpin. "When compiling our data from this past year, it's clear we have done just that. We're extremely proud to have had an impact with our customers and to have provided security to our franchisees, along with optimism and excitement to those considering franchising with Scooter's Coffee in the future."
The onset of a public health crisis introduced challenges levied on businesses of all shapes and sizes. Still, Scooter's Coffee's model of small drive-thru kiosks provided customers with an outlet to fill their demands for their favorite drinks with efficient, safe service.
Diving deeper into the same-store sales growth figures, stores built around the drive-thru kiosk model experienced 31% growth. The top quartile among those stores saw an average unit volume just shy of $1 million thanks to their essential function. And while dine-in options were severely hampered, Scooter's Coffee stores built as coffeeshop models still saw growth as well compared to the year before.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to report such impressive growth, especially given the challenges introduced in 2020," said Arpin. "We're most proud of the fact that it emphasizes the trust our brand has with customers. Everyone watched their spending last year, and yet so many customers saw our products and service worthy of their dollar. That's incredibly exciting for the brand, its franchisees, and those looking to join the Scooter's Coffee family going forward."
###
About Scooter's Coffee
Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter's Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, Scooter's Coffee's success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company core values. The Scooter's Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast! ®" It represents the company's business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.
With nearly 300 stores operating across 17 states and commitments to open stores in 24 states, Scooter's Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase in the Midwest and nationwide. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year recession-resistant industry, and Scooter's Coffee is striving to become the #1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise with a well-established and fast-growing brand.
For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, ownascooters.com, or call 877-494-7004.
Media Contact
Mary Lindsaye Boyd, 919 Marketing Company, 919-459-8160, mboyd@919marketing.com
SOURCE Scooter’s Coffee