CONROE, Texas, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Law Firm has made a donation to support the Montgomery County Food Bank during COVID-19. This donation will help feed 100,000 community members over the next few months. Before the pandemic, there were already many families struggling without food in the community. No one should have to make the choice to go without a meal or sacrifice their nutrition and health.
Last year, Scott Law Firm teamed up with the Montgomery County Food Bank to volunteer in person with their entire staff to help pack boxes for distribution. With the rise in unemployment rates, attorney Patrick Scott recognized the need to continue to provide emergency food supplies during this difficult time. "As a personal injury law firm, it can be difficult to witness people suffering. Watching our community suffer is no different. With the recent unemployment and knowing that people are hurting, we wanted to extend our support to the community in a different way. Due to COVID-19, we learned that demand was up at our local food bank by 43% and that our donation would go a long way to help them distribute food. Most of our clients are from the local Conroe community and they have supported us over the years. It only made sense to give back in this way," says Patrick.
The Montgomery County Food bank works to feed over 35,000 people each month by collecting and distributing food and resources to those in need. Through donations like those of Scott Law Firm, these efforts can continue as the need to provide food and supplies increases during COVID-19.
The mission of Scott Law Firm, a personal injury law firm in Conroe, Texas, is to ease the suffering and advocate for individuals of Montgomery County. "We look forward to continuing to help as we work through this pandemic together," says Patrick. To help fight hunger, the Montgomery Food Bank is a great way to give back to your community. Consider making a donation at mcfoodbank.org.