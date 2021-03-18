ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co., the nation's leading specialty frozen seafood brand, just launched its first fashion-forward sweepstakes.
Known for making delicious, restaurant-quality seafood, SeaPak is lending its influence to streetwear with exciting shrimp-themed sneakers. The one-of-a-kind basketball shoe, which SeaPak has dubbed 'SeaKicks,' will be given away to two shrimp-loving, sneaker-loving fans via an Instagram giveaway.
"We're always looking for fun ways to connect and have fun with seafood fans," says Kristen Beadon, director of marketing for SeaPak.
SeaPak's 'SeaKicks' were created specifically around this year's basketball season. The colorful, thoughtful shoe design is both artistic and coastal. The footwear will assuredly make a splash in any crowd.
Full contest details and entry instructions for SeaPak's 'SeaKicks' giveaway will be posted to the brand's official Instagram account (@seapakshrimpco) on March 18, 2021. The contest will be open for entries for two weeks and will officially close at 11:59 p.m. EST, April 5, 2021.
To learn more about one of the nation's leading frozen seafood brands, visit SeaPak.com or check out @SeaPakShrimpCo on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.
About SeaPak
SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress by producing quality, sustainable seafood products that inspire confidence both in and out of the kitchen. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America's No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and for its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.
