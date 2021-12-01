COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New seasonal brew bar drinks at Crimson coffeehouse in Easton Town Center will put new pep in the step of holiday shoppers.
"Available for a limited time, our seasonal drinks are designed to perk up taste buds with fresh combinations of traditional and original holiday flavors," said Regional Coffee House Manager Amber Raffeld.
"Our new Peppermint Mocha, Chaider, Rosemary Peppercorn Latte and Gingerbread Latte add a memorable coffee experience to holiday shopping in Easton and surrounding areas."
High-scoring craft coffees form the base for all espresso drinks at Crimson, the retail flagship for award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.
Crimson showcases extraordinary coffees and teas, innovative drink recipes, and relationships the company has cultivated with small-plot coffee farmers.
"For our seasonal menu, we meld exclusive ingredients with our exceptional coffees to create unique flavor combinations," said Founder and President Greg Ubert.
For a limited time, Columbus coffee lovers can experience these seasonal drinks only at Crimson:
- Peppermint Mocha melds craft espresso, top-quality Tanzanian cocoa with peppermint essential oil to create a divine explosion of mint, chocolate and coffee flavors.
- Rosemary Peppercorn Latte tickles tastebuds with by adding house-made rosemary and peppercorn syrup to craft espresso.
- Craft espresso, a house-made syrup of ginger, cinnamon and brown sugar, and fresh nutmeg topping make Crimson's Gingerbread Latte stand out.
- Chaider mixes house-made chai and vanilla syrup with local apple cider for a refreshing sensory experience.
All drinks can be ordered hot or iced. While supplies last, seasonal drinks cost $6 at Crimson coffeehouse, 4066 Worth Avenue in Easton Town Center's newest district.
Gleaming with white tile and light wood accents, Crimson's open design invites guests to relax in an oasis of light. Expert baristas craft exquisite beverages from sustainably sourced ingredients.
"The result is an elevated but approachable experience," Ubert said. "It is the pinnacle of everything we offer – and the perfect place to relax after your holiday shopping."
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio, coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffeehouses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, which promote the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffeehouses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
