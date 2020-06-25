DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seasoning and Dressing Global Market Report 2020-2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global seasoning and dressing market is expected to grow from $141.1 billion in 2019 to $147.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $191.1 billion in 2023.
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global seasoning and dressing market, accounting for 55% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 19% of the global seasoning and dressing market. Africa was the smallest region in the global seasoning and dressing market.
Many manufacturers and producers are increasingly using natural ingredients and have also reduced the use of artificial colors and flavors. Health concerns of consumers is increasing the sales of products with natural ingredients, additives and coloring agents. For instance, Pizza Hut stopped using artificial flavors and colors in its US stores in 2015.
Food and Beverage manufacturers should look to gain a stronger foothold in the increasingly popular healthy food products segment, either by introducing products with natural additives and coloring agents or by acquiring smaller firms that produce products with natural ingredients.
Report Scope
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider seasoning and dressing market, and compares it with other markets.
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The seasoning and dressing market section of the report gives context. It compares the seasoning and dressing market with other segments of the syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, seasoning and dressing indicators comparison.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Seasoning And Dressing Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Seasoning And Dressing Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Seasoning And Dressing Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Seasoning And Dressing Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Seasoning And Dressing Market Trends And Strategies
8. Seasoning And Dressing Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Seasoning And Dressing Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Seasoning And Dressing Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Seasoning And Dressing Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Seasoning And Dressing Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Seasoning And Dressing Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Seasoning And Dressing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Seasoning
- Dressing
10.2. Global Seasoning And Dressing Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- E-Commerce
- Others
11. Seasoning And Dressing Market Segments
11.1. Global Seasoning Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Spices; Herbs; Others - Seasoning
11.2. Global Dressing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Sauces Dressings And Condiments; Food And Salad Dressings
12. Seasoning And Dressing Market Metrics
12.1. Seasoning And Dressing Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Seasoning And Dressing Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
Companies Mentioned
- MDH Spices
- Nestle S.A.
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- McCormick & Company Inc.
- Everest Spices
