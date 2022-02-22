NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Seed Market in Colombia by Product and Crop Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 0.54% in 2022 at a CAGR of 0.79% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (GM seeds and conventional seeds) and crop type (grain and cereal seeds, oil seeds, fruits and vegetable, and others).
Market Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Vendor Insights
The seed market in Colombia is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Amalgamated Hardware Merchants Ltd.
- Bayer AG
- Columbia Seeds LLC
- Cultivos y Semillas el Aceituno
- Eurosemillas SA
- Hazera Seeds Ltd.
- Pajonales
- Sakata Seed Corp.
- Semillas La palma
- Syngenta AG
Key Segment Analysis
The seed market share in Colombia by the GM seeds segment will be significant during the forecast period. The agricultural biotechnology sector has grown significantly in Columbia. Genetically modified cotton and corn are among the top crops produced. The adoption of GM seeds among farmers has grown considerably over the last few years, as the production of GM seeds involves easier weed management, pest and disease control, enhanced nutritional content, and higher productivity.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The increasing investments in agricultural research is one of the key factors driving the growth of the seed market in Colombia. The advent of biotechnology and different scientific developments, the increasing stronghold of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) over innovations, and a significant expansion of the agricultural inputs market in the country have been encouraging many private companies to invest in agricultural research. Commercial sales of genetically modified seeds have also increased, as they offer various production benefits to cultivators.
The declining availability of arable land will challenge the seed market in Colombia during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in industrialization, urbanization, and demand for energy have led to a decline in arable land and its diversion to other purposes, such as construction. Moreover, soil erosion and land pollution in the past decades have reduced the quality and capability of agricultural land to grow crops, which is contributing to the decline in the amount of arable land.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist seed market growth in Colombia during the next five years
- Estimation of the seed market size in Colombia and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the seed market in Colombia
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of seed market vendors in Colombia
Seed Market Scope in Colombia
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 0.79%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 41.20 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
0.54
Regional analysis
Colombia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Amalgamated Hardware Merchants Ltd., Bayer AG, Columbia Seeds LLC, Cultivos y Semillas el Aceituno, Eurosemillas SA, Hazera Seeds Ltd., Pajonales, Sakata Seed Corp., Semillas La palma, and Syngenta AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- GM seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Conventional seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Crop type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Crop type
- Grain and cereal seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Oil seeds - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Fruits and vegetable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Crop type
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amalgamated Hardware Merchants Ltd.
- Bayer AG
- Columbia Seeds LLC
- Cultivos y Semillas el Aceituno
- Eurosemillas SA
- Hazera Seeds Ltd.
- Pajonales
- Sakata Seed Corp.
- Semillas La palma
- Syngenta AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
