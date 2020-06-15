Select Metro NY Area Dunkin' Restaurants Now Offering DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits as Summer Kicks Off

The DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits feature Classic Plain Donuts with a bright assortment of frosting and sprinkles Dunkin' is also extending its $2 Medium Iced Coffee Mondays offer for DD Perks® Members through July 6