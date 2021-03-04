MATTHEWS, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today select Harris Teeter Pharmacies across North Carolina have received and begun administering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible individuals. The Company expects to receive future allocations so that each Harris Teeter Pharmacy across North Carolina can eventually administer the vaccination.
Currently, eligible individuals in North Carolina include Groups 1, 2 and 3.
The no-cost vaccination is available at select Harris Teeter Pharmacies by appointment only while supplies last. Appointments can be scheduled using Harris Teeter's online vaccine appointment scheduler.
Second dose appointments are scheduled simultaneously with the first dose appointment.
"Harris Teeter's trusted Pharmacists remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives," said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. "Throughout this pandemic, Harris Teeter's most urgent priority has been providing a safe shopping experience for our associates and shoppers. In addition to maintaining safety inside our stores, we're also committed to helping our communities safely re-open through administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals.
"Governor Cooper's recent announcement that as of yesterday, March 3, our valued frontline associates are eligible to receive the vaccine, is something we are thrilled about. We have worked diligently alongside our state and local officials to prioritize our associates," said Robinson. "These valued associates have heroically served our communities during this pandemic. Their work over the last year has ensured our communities have access to food, medicine and other essential items, and Harris Teeter is extremely grateful for their relentless dedication."
Individuals with an appointment will need to provide a valid driver's license or government issued identification card. While the vaccine is at no out-of-pocket cost, patients with health insurance should bring their insurance card to their appointment.
Harris Teeter plans to continue administering the vaccine in a phased approach, based on state guidelines, as allocations are available to Pharmacies. For the most updated information regarding vaccine eligibility and availability at Harris Teeter Pharmacies, please visit https://www.harristeeter.com/covidcare.
Media Contact
Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter, 704.844.3904, drobinson@harristeeter.com
SOURCE Harris Teeter