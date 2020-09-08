CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As many social distance from loved ones, Keebler wants to connect families and sweeten moments of togetherness, from afar, by giving people the opportunity to send a touch of magic with the gift of a free Keebler Magical Cookie Bouquet to those they miss most.
Grandparents and grandkids are feeling the heartache more than ever during these challenging times, so Ernie™ and the rest of the Keebler Elves found a way to reimagine family moments for those that are apart. Starting on September 8, in the days leading up to Grandparent's Day (September 13), Keebler will team up with experiential marketing partner, Fooji, to create some magic and give families the opportunity to gift a loved one – be it your grandparent, or just someone you miss – a complimentary Keebler Magical Cookie Bouquet!
During this limited time offer, fans can either send a Tweet using hashtag #SendKeeblerMagic and #promo or go to Keebler-magic.fooji.com/#start starting Tuesday, September 8 and a cookie bouquet will be delivered right to the doorstep of someone you love and miss most.
The Keebler Magical Cookie Bouquets come in an arrangement of "long stem Keebler Fudge Stripe™ cookie flowers" – complete with a spice drop center. Loved ones who receive the Keebler Magical Cookie Bouquet will also get to try a few of their favorite Keebler cookies, featuring more of Keebler's Elfin' Magic from the Hollow Tree and baked with a variety of real ingredients. In addition to the Fudge Stripes, made with Real Keebler Fudge, recipients will also receive Pecan Sandies™ and Chips Deluxe® Original, which are made with Real Madagascar vanilla and more Real Chocolate, respectively.
The Keebler Magical Cookie Bouquets are meant to celebrate the moments of togetherness that Keebler creates for modern families and highlight the magic & real ingredient inclusion that Ernie and the Keebler elves craft into each cookie.
Everyone can get in on the fun on social, too. Check out Instagram Lenses to play a game of catch with Fudge Stripes, Sandies, or Chips Deluxe cookies. Win and you'll be transformed into Ernie the Elf and get to visit the Hollow Tree. Users can also take on the challenge of helping Ernie add Real ingredients to the Keebler cookies through engaging arcade-style games on the GIPHY Arcade platform.
"With the Keebler Magical Cookie Bouquets, we wanted to help families feel like they're together in spirit," said Senior Associate Brand Manager Ryan Nolan. "And as a part of that, we extended the magic of Ernie and the Keebler elves to families through different means like the games on social where they may be connecting with loved ones most often during this time."
Keebler makes more than 30 varieties of cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the new Chips Deluxe Birthday Cake, a new fun treat baked with real milk and white chocolate chips and colorful sprinkles for a bold, flavorful treat that families will enjoy. The latest innovation comes in a 9.5oz flow-wrapped tray for a suggested retail price of $2.79 and is now available in e-commerce, grocery, drug, convenience and mass merchandise stores nationwide.
The Keebler cookie portfolio includes classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Pecan Sandies®, Coconut Dreams™, fudge-stuffed E.L. Fudge® cookies, Soft Batch Chocolate Chip cookies and more. Made with Magic and Loved by Families™, Keebler cookies are available at mass, grocery and convenience stores nationwide for an average suggested retail price of $3.29.
For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).
