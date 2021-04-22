COSTA MESA, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Earth Day 2021, Travel Costa Mesa invites locals and visitors to venture out and explore the city in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. As many people begin planning their first vacation in over a year, Travel Costa Mesa reminds travelers to respect the people and things in the community they visit.
"As we look forward to welcoming visitors back to our destination, it's important now more than ever to respect our neighbors, business owners and residents and support the people who help Costa Mesa thrive as a sought-after Southern California destination," stated Travel Costa Mesa President, Paulette Lombardi-Fries.
The city of Costa Mesa encourages and implements sustainable business practices for the businesses and residents in its community. Costa Mesa has long been known as a destination for innovative practices. This rings true to many of the small businesses, as well as the larger entities like colleges and event spaces.
Seven things to know about Costa Mesa on Earth Day.
1. In 2020, Costa Mesa achieved LEED Cities Gold Certification for its practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at improving sustainability and the standard of living for residents.
2. For the 15th year, Costa Mesa has received the Tree City USA designation by the Arbor Day Foundation. The benefits of maintaining a tree program in the city include helping residents feel good about the place they live and work, and showing visitors and prospective residents that trees, conservation and the environment are important to the community.
3. Fairview Park is one of more than 30 parks in Costa Mesa. Its 210 acres of public land contain open fields, trails, hills and a forested sanctuary. Fairview Park is home to five different natural habitat environments, several protected species and more than 30 special species in the open space areas. Trails lead to a riverbed landscaped with large oak trees, grass and fields of native California plants. Within the park is a 6.3-mille loop around Talbert Nature Preserve, which draws a variety of bird species and is popular for bird watching.
4. The CAMP retail and dining campus is not only one of the most Instagrammable spots in Costa Mesa, but also one of the first known eco-friendly campuses in the U.S. It's designed with a percolation system to treat stormwater before it's absorbed into the soil and underground water basin. Around the property, there are 12 gardens growing herbs, fruit and vegetables so the restaurants can source locally grown ingredients for their dishes. It is also home to a number of businesses with a sustainable focus on products. Read more about how to Stay Sustainable in Costa Mesa.
5. Eco Now at The LAB Anti-Mall is Orange County's zero waste and refill shop where everything is plastic free, and products include a variety of household items such as detergent and shampoo.
6. Veg'd opens in early May in Costa Mesa and will add to the growing number of vegan restaurants in the city. Offering plant-based options for many popular American menu items like burgers, smoothies and breakfast sandwiches, the new drive-thru restaurant will introduce 100 percent recycled packaging and all food waste will be donated or used for compost, as noted in a recent article in Eater LA.
7. When it comes to fashion, Costa Mesa has many shops to explore for secondhand items, including antiques and vintage clothing. What makes places like 2nd STREET USA, Buffalo Exchange and Terra Nova Vintage special is that their products have stood the test of time. As noted by Costa Mesa's OCC Coast Report, these items are made well, cared for and passed along over decades for the next user to enjoy.
Visiting safely and responsibly means being educated about local regulations and community concerns, and always following public health directives. Travel Costa Mesa reminds visitors to embrace the culture and to support local businesses to enhance Costa Mesa's long-term prosperity.
Visitors to California can find California's Responsible Travel Code on Visit California's website, along with things to do, videos and more.
