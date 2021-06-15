WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of this Independence Day holiday, The Florida Jerk Festival, one of Florida's premier family-friendly Caribbean and foodie events is excited to announce international reggae/dancehall icon, Shaggy as the festival headliner, which is set to take place on Sunday, July 4th, 2021 at the South Florida Fairgrounds located at 9067 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, FL.
Other amazing performance acts that will grace the main stage during this event include soca recording artist Skinny Fabulous and reggae recording artists LUST.
"During the festival's one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we at Full-A-Vybez Entertainment took the time to revamp the overall Jerk Festival brand," says Damian Tater, CEO of the Florida Jerk Festival. "Now it's 2021, "We are back," bigger and better than ever. We are excited to bring Shaggy on board as the event headliner. His star power is exactly what our festival needs to generate the buzz of our rebranding. Adding Skinny Fabulous and LUST to the event will generate even more excitement at the Festival. We know this year's entertainment experience will be a fun filled one."
Paving the way for the likes of Drake, Rihanna, and Major Lazer, Shaggy has provided the blueprint for global dancehall success and continues to innovate at the forefront of the island sounds that top the worldwide pop charts. To date, Shaggy has sold over 30 million albums, racking up no fewer than eight singles on the Billboard Top 100 chart. His latest hit, "Go Down Deh" – an iconic collaboration with Sean Paul and the Queen of Dancehall, Spice – is dominating reggae music charts around the globe while the correlating music video has amassed 8.3M YouTube views to date.
Earlier this year, the Palm Beach and Orlando Jerk Festival, two of Florida's premier foodie events, completed an extensive rebranding effort that changed the structure of each festival, and modifying the new name to the Florida Jerk Festival.
As safety is the top priority of the festival's organizers, CDC safety guidelines will be followed. Also, there will be over 100 sanitation stations placed throughout the event venue.
Just in time for summer, festival tickets are available on our website http://www.FloridaJerkFestival.com.
Prices for Limited general admission starts at $5 for children and $35 for adults. Limited VIP Adult $135 and Limited VIP Kids $60.
To find out more information about the Florida Jerk Festival, go to http://www.floridajerkfestival.com.
For media inquiries contact info@southpromo.com.
Link to images of Shaggy: https://artists.teamwass.com/music/artists/shaggy/
About Florida Jerk Festival:
Started by Full-A-Vybez, Entertainment in 2003, the Palm Beach & Orlando Jerk Festival now rebranded as The Florida Jerk Festival, became the mecca of Caribbean food and culture. Both festivals feature Florida's top Caribbean restaurants and chefs offering a variety of culinary delights through cooking competitions and our "Jerk Experience".
But it's not just about the food. Patrons get a healthy serving of history, culture, and entertainment on the cultural stage. As a family event, we also ensure that kids are kept entertained at the Kid's Zone, with a bounce house, carnival rides, and activities like face painting and mechanical bull riding. The events culminate with guest performers that cater to the diverse audience that attend the events each year. Attendees are in store for a large variety of food vendors, live music, dance, and fun activities — this is the perfect place to kick back and enjoy the culture and the Independence day.
