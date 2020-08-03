MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooziman and Nighat Shah, partners in Shah Holdings Group, are developing a gas station, retail and restaurant space on a 35-acre property at East Holmes Road and Tchulahoma Road. In addition, they are in the development stage of a 65-acre property at East Holmes Road and Malone Road where they will build a truck stop and fuel center.

These developments come on the heels of the Shah's recent President's Island purchase. The President's Island site includes a 20,000 square foot building to house a grocery store, post office, restaurant, walk-in health clinic, and the SGS company (a Swiss petroleum/chemical/ag products inspection company). Five thousand square feet are still available at this site for prospective tenants. The Shahs plan to invest an additional $400,000 to $500,000 to improve the space.

Companies under the Shah umbrella include NASR Investment LLC, New Development LLC, New Investment LLC, SARN Holdings LLC, and many more. Their current portfolio includes industrial land and 600,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and residential space, and a coming-soon memory care facility.

For further information:
Rooziman Shah, President, Shah Holdings Group
Rooziman@shahholdingsgroup.com

Nighat Shah, Vice President, Shah Holdings Group
Nighat@shahholdingsgroup.com

Office: 901-327-5800

Linkedin:
Rooziman: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rooziman-shah-0494a264
Nighat: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nighat-a-shah

3264 West Sarazens Circle
Memphis, TN 38125-0808 USA

Click through link for Joan Allison:
joan@rayricofreelance.com

 

