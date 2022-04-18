Shannon Family of Wines is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Conlan as Director of Chains for the Company's growing national sales team.
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shannon Family of Wines is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Conlan as Director of Chains for the Company's growing national sales team.
Julie Conlan brings more than thirteen years of experience with National Chain Sales in industries ranging from food and beverage with Hershey Foods and Coca-Cola, to beer with Green Flash Brewing Co and Alpine Beer Co, and now to wine. Over the last two years, Julie developed strong relationships with key national retail chains which align perfectly with the growth trajectory of Shannon Family of Wines.
Julie will report directly to Elizabeth Karbousky, COO, who says, 'Julie brings incredible experience to the table, blending the sophisticated knowledge of national programming from her time at Coca-Cola with the persistence required to grow an alcoholic beverage brand into a national presence. It is evident that tenacity and relationship building are two of Julie's strengths, and we are thrilled to add her to our expanding sales team.'
Conlan joins Gary Bodine and Jason Stuhmer as the core sales leadership team for Shannon Family of Wines.
Conlan is spearheading existing relationships and growth opportunities with the top national chains across the country.
The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio includes Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, Giannecchini, High Valley, OVIS, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines, and Urgency.
