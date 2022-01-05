LOWER LAKE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shannon Family of Wines is pleased to announce a new sales team structure and leadership as we commence 2022. These changes were part of a coordinated succession planning process that the Shannon Family of Wines executive team is thrilled to have the opportunity to promote from within as part of the change.
Effective at the start of 2022, National Sales will be led by Gary Bodine, Director of Sales - Western U.S. and Jason Stuhmer, Director of Sales - Eastern U.S. Completing the sales leadership team is our existing National Director of Chains, Rhonda Weinbach. Prior to these appointments, Gary was our Regional Sales Manager for our South Region and Jason was Division Manager for the Eastern U.S.
Reporting to Gary in the Western Division is Amber Lee, Regional Sales Manager for the Midwest Region, Steve Thomas, Regional Sales Manager for the West Region, and a to-be-filled Regional Sales Manager for the South Region (replacing Gary's prior role). Reporting to Jason in the Eastern Division is Chris Slater, Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast Region, Brandon Lewis, Regional Sales Manager for the MidAtlantic Region, and Rob Czerw, Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast Region.
Gary, Jason, and Rhonda will report to Elizabeth Karbousky, Chief Operating Officer, with a dotted line to Proprietor Angie Shannon.
"Coming off another strong year in 2021, we are very confident in our sales team and we look forward to pushing forward with the vision of Clay and Angie Shannon as leaders in the North Coast wine industry," comments Elizabeth Karbousky COO, Shannon Family of Wines, "We are very fortunate to have a team of strong sales leaders already in place that know our brands, know the family, and are ready to continue building on years of effort to position Shannon Family of Wines as a next generation leader in the industry."
The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio includes Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, Giannecchini, High Valley, OVIS, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines, and Urgency.
About Shannon Family of Wines
The Shannon family is committed to preserving their land, not only for the great vineyard sites but also for the bear, elk, mountain lions, eagles and other creatures which live there. Of their approximately 2,500 acres, only about 45% have been converted to vineyards. The balance of the land has been preserved for the wildlife which wanders through the property from the expansive wilderness areas adjoining the ranches. The vineyards were carefully planned out, leaving corridors open to migrating animals, protecting sensitive nesting areas, and will be 100% Certified Organically farmed this year.
