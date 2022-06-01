The sweepstakes will run on social media and in retail stores from June through September and is the first initiative of its kind for Shannon Family of Wines.
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shannon Family of Wines, is pleased to announce the launch of the "Build Your Buck Shack" summer sweepstakes. The sweepstakes will run on social media and in retail stores from June through September and is the first initiative of its kind for Shannon Family of Wines. The Buck Shack brand is all about adventure and not taking life too seriously, and affectionately boasts being "wines that go hand-in-hand with good times and bad judgment."
One grand prize winner will win a custom home bar, a sanctuary where one can unwind and connect with friends. The sweepstakes prize includes a custom design plan for a home bar created by one of two leading DIY design influencers, Nate Halverson or Tayrn Whiteaker. The winner will also win gift cards valued up to $5,000 to help them execute their design. The Sweepstakes will run all summer long starting on June 1, 2022.
"We are excited to offer folks the opportunity to work with one of these innovative design and buildout specialists to build their own version of a Buck Shack bar," shares owner Clay Shannon. "When we found Ye Old Buck Shack on the property, I knew it was special. There's no better place to enjoy some Buck Shack wines than in your very own Buck Shack!"
Buck Shack Wines are named for the 100-year-old hunting shed called "Ye Old Buck Shack" nestled in the vineyard. Clay Shannon loved its rugged beauty and the history of this old building, so he restored it. Inspired by everything the Buck Shack represented, Buck Shack Wines were created to capture the authenticity and wildness of Lake County. The wines are primarily aged in bourbon barrels which make them perfect for whiskey and wine lovers alike.
To enter the sweepstakes, visit us at bit.ly/buildyourbuckshack. Be sure to follow Shannon Family of Wines on Instagram and look out for Buck Shack wines in your local stores.
The Shannon Family of Wines portfolio includes Buck Shack, Clay Shannon, Giannecchini, High Valley, OVIS, Shannon Ridge, Steele Wines, and Urgency.
For more information on Shannon Family of Wines visit http://www.shannonfamilyofwines.com and follow them on Facebook, and Instagram.
About Shannon Family of Wines
The Shannon Family of Wines is committed to preserving their land, not only for the great vineyard sites but also for the bear, elk, mountain lions, eagles, and other creatures which live there. Of their approximately 2,500 acres, only about 45% have been converted to vineyards. The balance of the land has been preserved for the wildlife which wanders through the property from the expansive wilderness areas adjoining the ranches. The vineyards were carefully planned out, leaving corridors open to migrating animals, protecting sensitive nesting areas, and will be 100% Certified and Organically farmed this year.
