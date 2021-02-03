NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sharebite, the leading mission-driven food ordering platform built exclusively for workplaces, has partnered with HqO, the end-to-end tenant experience operating system for commercial office buildings, to easily facilitate contactless office lunch deliveries and help keep employees safe both while and after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic persist. Through this partnership, businesses will have access to Sharebite's enterprise-ready technology platform, allowing them to centrally manage employee food ordering and arrange contactless deliveries to Sharebite Stations, the company's designated drop-off points designed for offices.
While the COVID-19 vaccination rollout has begun nationwide, it is expected that the majority of Americans won't be vaccinated until later on this year. As businesses consider both near-term and long-term return-to-work plans, Sharebite's service helps companies maintain the safety of their employees while also offering them benefits that keep them motivated, which includes food perks. Sharebite fulfills this need for businesses that are located in HqO-managed buildings. In fact, Sharebite has found that over 70% of employees surveyed noted that a safe solution for lunch ordering and delivery would contribute to their comfort level in returning to the office. And once employees do return, Sharebite Stations provide a simple, efficient, and easy-to-use perk that employees look forward to using.
"We're always excited to partner with companies that can contribute to a positive experience for our clients' tenants, and Sharebite is a great fit for providing value and utility to our customers in the post-COVID world. We look forward to building upon this relationship and giving tenants much needed peace of mind at their workplace," says Reid Snyder, Director of Platform Solutions at HqO.
Sharebite's platform gives administrators the ability to easily manage food ordering and expense allocation for all levels of an organization. Group orders can be customized to each company's specific needs, and restaurants can be rotated on a daily basis, thanks to the multitude of options available through Sharebite's extensive network of restaurant partners, which include popular local brands such as Dig, Chopt, Dos Toros, Westville, Naya, and many others. Orders completed through Sharebite are individually packaged, labeled and placed in the designated Sharebite Station located in each building or corporate office, minimizing contact between delivery persons and employees.
In addition to safe, contactless delivery, companies using Sharebite can help contribute to combating childhood hunger thanks to the company's partnership with City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization that helps feed the more than 1.5 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables. A portion of proceeds from every order placed through the Sharebite platform is donated to City Harvest, at no additional cost to Sharebite's corporate clients or restaurant partners.
"This pandemic has transformed the way companies think about their workplace. We are committed to helping our clients successfully navigate Post-COVID return-to-work plans, while enhancing overall employee experience well beyond this pandemic. Partnering with HqO enables us to be the preferred office lunch solution for some of the largest commercial landlords in NYC," says Mohsin Memon, COO & President of Sharebite.
Sharebite is the preferred food ordering partner on HqO's Marketplace, which allows customers to browse, procure, and manage a curated catalogue of best-in-class technology developers and vendors that can add value to their portfolio. From one single tool, customers can navigate the proptech landscape and identify partners that fit their specific needs. HqO customers are now able to save time procuring service providers, accelerate innovation within their existing technology stack, and deliver better tenant outcomes. Currently, HqO powers over 120 million square feet of property technology across North America and Europe.
About Sharebite
Sharebite is a mission-driven food ordering platform built exclusively for workplaces. Companies that partner with Sharebite save money, inspire their workforce, support local restaurants, and commit to helping the community. Core to Sharebite's mission is the belief that each and every stakeholder must benefit from the existence of Sharebite. Every order placed on the Sharebite platform results in a donation made to alleviate childhood hunger in local communities, via its partnership with City Harvest. Sharebite's restaurant partner network includes over 3,000+ merchants across the United States, which are all curated specifically for corporate clients. Sharebite's corporate clients include a majority of the top law firms in New York City, including Cravath, Sullivan & Cromwell, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher, along with many of the most prestigious investment banks, private equity & hedge funds, tech companies and real estate firms across the country.
Sharebite is headquartered in New York City, with operations in Chicago, the Bay Area (SF/Oakland), Austin, Charlotte, Irvine, and Washington, DC.
About HqO
For owners and operators of commercial real estate, HqO is an integrated tenant experience platform and strategy solution that strengthens relationships with current and prospective tenants, unlocking business value for owners while bringing property management, marketing, and leasing teams closer to their customers.
For tenants, HqO is an award-winning tenant experience mobile app — connecting employees to the communities in and around their building and empowering them with tools to control their workday. HqO is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, and Paris.
###
Media Contact
Paolo Ramos, Sharebite, +1 (732) 233-2273, sharebite@n6a.com
SOURCE Sharebite