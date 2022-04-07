Pulenta Estate, a winery linked to Argentinian viticulture for four generations, joins the Shaw-Ross portfolio to strengthen its US presence and continue to grow the category.
MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw-Ross International Importers LLC ("Shaw-Ross") is pleased to announce its new partnership with the prestigious Argentinian winery Pulenta Estate.
"The Pulenta family is very excited to join the Shaw-Ross portfolio and work with a team who understands the importance of family," said Edu Pulenta, Director of Sales. "Pulenta Estate is built on two pillars–family legacy and innovative winemaking–and we pride ourselves on constantly improving our wines with each harvest. By working with Shaw-Ross we will be able to grow even further and share our legacy nationwide."
The Pulenta family dates back to the 1900s with the arrival of Italian immigrants Angelo Pulenta and Palmina Spinssanti to Argentina. The first vines, Finca la Germania, were planted in 1912 and by 1936 Don Antonio (2nd generation) began the winemaking legacy. In 2002, brothers and third-generation winemakers Hugo and Eduardo Pulenta founded Pulenta Estate with a vision to translate the legacy of the family and their father's pioneering spirit into a modern, innovative winery. Today, Pulenta Estate has two vineyards located in the main wine-producing areas of Mendoza–Finca La Zulema (in Agrelo Luján de Cuyo) and Viñedos Don Antonio (in Los Árboles, Tunuyán).
Shaw-Ross possesses over 50 years of experience importing and distributing as well as monitoring trends within the wine and spirits industry. By continuing to partner with category leaders in the luxury segment Shaw-Ross is committed to providing consumers with the highest quality wine and spirit products and educating them about the value of world-renowned brands through suppliers like Pulenta Estate.
"We are thrilled to represent Pulenta Estate in the US," said Managing Director Bruce Hunter of Shaw-Ross. "The Pulenta Family's legacy shines through in the exceptionally versatile and innovative wines, which also exemplify the quality of the Shaw-Ross portfolio. We're excited to continue the growth of the winery's national presence."
The Pulenta Team takes inspiration from the two wine-growing regions of Finca La Zulema, where the winery is located, and Viñedos Don Antonio, which has become one of their most important wine-growing areas in recent years. Combined, the soils vary from loam and clay to sandy and rocky where both international and indigenous varieties–from Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Gris to Malbec, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon–thrive.
The winery constantly seeks new ways to develop unique wines to add to the portfolio. Whether through micro vinification or vessel experimentation (i.e. stainless steel, roll fermentor or wood barrels), the result is always a high-quality product that embodies the region from bottle to glass.
Shaw-Ross International Importers will be nationally distributing Pulenta Estates' three main lines:
- La Flor: young and fresh wines that find the right balance of fruit and concentration. La Flor consists of five wines including varietals made from Malbec, Malbec Rose, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc as well as a red blend.
- Pulenta Estate: the winery's signature style of wines that have great character and depth and seek to respect the terroir. A combination of varieties and blends, this line boasts five high-quality wines from varietals including Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Gris, Sauvignon Blanc Chardonnay.
- Gran Pulenta Estate: this line is reserved for the richest and most complex red wines the winery has to offer. The south wing of the winery is dedicated to the micro-fermentations in French oak barrels, pipes and micro-tanks that produce the four wines in this line: Gran Malbec, Gran Cabernet Sauvignon, Gran Cabernet Franc, and Gran Corte.
Focused on wines with a purpose, Pulenta Estate has made it its mission to produce wines while having the least possible negative impact on the environment. They hold international certifications including HACCP, Global G.A.P. and the Certification of Wine Sustainability of Bodegas de Argentina. Additionally, about 50% of the winery is powered by solar panels and most of their wines are certified vegan and gluten-free.
Pulenta Estate is currently available across the US market. To learn more about Shaw-Ross and Pulenta Estate, visit the official website.
About Shaw-Ross International Imports
Founded in 1968 as a boutique wine and spirit importer representing a handful of brands, Shaw-Ross is one of the nation's leading importers representing over thirty suppliers from around the world whose brands enjoy full national distribution through a network of outstanding wholesalers.
Pulenta Estate was born from the vision of brothers Hugo and Eduardo Pulenta to create a winery focused on the production of limited series of high-quality wines. Built on the legacy of their grandfather and with the experience in the industry harnessed by their father, their purpose was to develop remarkable wines that highlight the varietals and terroirs of Mendoza.
Their dream was to build a winery that produces wines with passion, leaving aside expectations but presenting their own point of view on winemaking to the world. Today, Pulenta Estate wines are recognized around the world for their unique style and quality and the team continues to dream of and create the wines of the future.
