MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shelving Inc., a second-generation family-owned provider of corporate and consumer shelving and storage solutions, hosted the company's 28th annual Benefit on the Bay fundraiser on Friday, August 27. The event raised $140,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Capuchin Soup Kitchen programs.
Benefit on the Bay took place at MacRay Harbor on Lake St. Clair in Harrison Twp. It was once again emceed by Detroit media personality Jay Towers, a morning news anchor for Fox 2 Detroit and host of the Jay Towers in the Morning program on 100.3 WNIC. There was a wide variety of entertainment available, ranging from performances by guitarist Doug Simonsen and The Voice finalist Rachel Mac, to the After Glow dance party featuring a live band performance. Guests also took part in a live auction, winning prizes like a private at-home dinner experience by Chef Bobby and three one-of-a-kind masterpieces crafted live by world-renowned speed painter Dave Santia.
"What started as a small gathering of family and friends 28 years ago has since evolved into something bigger than I could have ever imagined," said Shelving Inc. President Michael Schodowski. "Each year, I feel inspired by the hundreds of individuals and businesses who consistently mark the event on their calendars and demonstrate their unwavering support toward the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. Supporting these critical organizations has become an integral part of Shelving Inc.'s culture and mission, and we underwrite the entire event to ensure that 100 percent of the proceeds benefit this deserving and admirable organization that's making a lasting impact on the City of Detroit."
The very first benefit was held in 1993, collecting a humble $1,400 in donations. Since its inception, the event has now raised over two million dollars in net proceeds and always reaches maximum capacity. Due to staffing limitations at the Benefit on the Bay venue, this event was more intimate than past years – yet still made a notable positive impact for the nonprofit.
In addition to Benefit on the Bay, Shelving Inc. hosts a second annual fundraiser for the Capuchin Ministries, Bocci with the Brothers, every January at Villa Penna in Sterling Heights. The company also happily donates 10 percent of its profits annually to the organization.
Shelving Inc. continues to give back to the community by way of student scholarships, fundraisers, and donations to organizations such as the Capuchin Ministries, The Downtown Detroit Youth Boxing Gym, Humble Design, Friends of Foster Care and many more.
Family-owned since 1960, Shelving Inc. is southeast Michigan's premier provider of shelving and storage solutions. As a company that "makes space work harder," Shelving Inc. has not missed a single installation deadline in more than 25 years and has never had a rack fail under stress of the rated loads. They also operate The Shelving Store, which was created in 2007 to better service their growing consumer audience with stylish, practical and affordable residential shelving and storage products. No matter the industry or storage problem, Shelving Inc. has the knowledge and experience to craft and professionally install custom solutions that rectify even the most challenging space and storage issues. For more information, visit https://www.shelving.com/Default.asp or https://www.theshelvingstore.com/.
