LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SHINYALab announces its first entry into the natural foods marketplace, offering its fermented prebiotics, probiotics and digestive enzymes line in Fresh Thyme markets in 10 states nationwide. The health and wellness products are available in the chain's stores in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Iowa.
Known for helping promote gastrointestinal health, the company follows ancient Nippon Wisdom, deriving enzymes and beneficial bacteria through fermentation, a practice the Japanese believe is at the heart of gut, and by extension, holistic wellness.
"We are thrilled to make our line even more accessible to those following a holistic lifestyle," said Darci Eckermann, marketing lead, Certified Health Coach and Culinary Nutrition Expert. "As we reach more people with our supplements and body care line that follow ancient Japanese fermentation practices, we know that consumers will enjoy overall wellbeing and an increased supply of nutrients that fuel their bodies. We believe in the science of nature."
The SHINYALab line of gastrointestinal health supplements is produced using fermented Japanese botanical ingredients, probiotics, plant-based enzymes, and low-temperature manufacturing. Products include Vital Enzymes, Binchotan Cleanse, Intestinal Youth and Probiogenic.
SHINYALab is inspired by the work of Dr. Hiromi Shinya, a world-renowned gastroenterologist whose clinical research on the importance of digestive enzymes was ahead of its time. Dr. Shinya believes that the decline in soil quality due to commercial farming has affected the enzyme activity in the foods we consume. Without sufficient digestive enzyme activity, the body cannot break foods down so that nutrients can be fully absorbed.
The brand's premium line of Japanese fermented botanical, prebiotic, probiotic and digestive enzyme supplements is also available online on Amazon and Walmart.
For more information visit https://www.shinyalab.com.
