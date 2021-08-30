SHREVEPORT, La., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce is launching the Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 18-23. Participating restaurants will be offering $10 lunches and $20 dinners. There will be curated, exclusive dining experiences, and events throughout the week.
"Black restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic and the capacity restrictions over the past year," said Billy Anderson, executive director of the SBAACC. "Some owners are still facing hard times and are still recouping from last year's losses. We want to increase the visibility of Black-owned restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier in hopes of increasing their average customer per day and repeat customers."
The organization launched the newly designed website, http://www.ShreveportBlackRestaurantWeek.com and restaurants are being added daily. The deadline for Black-owned restaurants to participate is Friday, Oct. 1.
Jada Durden with Durden Media Group is organizing the restaurants and offers. Interested business owners can contact her at durdenmediagroup@gmail.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To be included in the weeklong promotion, contact Billy Anderson at banderson@sbaacc.org.
To learn about new offers visit, http://www.ShreveportBlackRestaurantWeek.com.
The SBAACC serves as the premier voice in Northwest Louisiana for the African American business community. The organization's vision is to lead the charge for advocacy, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. To learn more about the SBAACC, visit http://www.sbaacc.org.
Media Contact
Billy Anderson, Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, 318-990-9617, banderson@sbaacc.org
SOURCE Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce