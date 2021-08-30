SHREVEPORT, La., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce is launching the Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 18-23. Participating restaurants will be offering $10 lunches and $20 dinners. There will be curated, exclusive dining experiences, and events throughout the week.

"Black restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic and the capacity restrictions over the past year," said Billy Anderson, executive director of the SBAACC. "Some owners are still facing hard times and are still recouping from last year's losses. We want to increase the visibility of Black-owned restaurants in Shreveport-Bossier in hopes of increasing their average customer per day and repeat customers."

The organization launched the newly designed website, http://www.ShreveportBlackRestaurantWeek.com and restaurants are being added daily. The deadline for Black-owned restaurants to participate is Friday, Oct. 1.

Jada Durden with Durden Media Group is organizing the restaurants and offers. Interested business owners can contact her at durdenmediagroup@gmail.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To be included in the weeklong promotion, contact Billy Anderson at banderson@sbaacc.org.

To learn about new offers visit, http://www.ShreveportBlackRestaurantWeek.com.

The SBAACC serves as the premier voice in Northwest Louisiana for the African American business community. The organization's vision is to lead the charge for advocacy, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. To learn more about the SBAACC, visit http://www.sbaacc.org.

Media Contact

Billy Anderson, Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, 318-990-9617, banderson@sbaacc.org

 

SOURCE Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.