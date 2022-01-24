SICILY, Italy, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of dedication and thoughtful business practices, Bona Furtuna, the celebrated producer of Italian goods, has been designated a Certified B Corporation. Known for biodiversity and sustainable farming, Bona Furtuna's mission is to discover and preserve heirloom ingredients while using traditional crafts to produce authentic Italian fare. The company works tirelessly to uphold organic practices, reduce waste, prioritize partnerships with small producers, and move closer towards carbon neutrality. Bona Furtuna is proud to be considered a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.
"Since our founders began planting near extinct olive trees almost 10 years ago, transparency, equity, and environmental stewardship were in the blueprints for developing Bona Furtuna," says Brian Ralph, President and Chief Operating Officer at Bona Furtuna. "I'm happy to announce that this is now more than a mindset as we join this elite community of like-minded businesses working towards a positive environmental impact."
B Corporations, or B Corps for short, are a collection of businesses legally bound to work towards a net positive approach when operating a business. Certified B Corps meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. A sustaining member of 1% for the Planet, Bona Furtuna continues its commitment in working towards environmental awareness and stewardship in its everyday operations. As a member of the organization, Bona Furtuna has focused efforts on supporting Slow Food's Sicilian chapter, helping to plant over 400 rare, heirloom olive trees throughout the region, with a planting goal of 1,000 additional trees in 2022. Other environmental initiatives include helping to develop community gardens, and youth education surrounding the importance of preserving heirloom plants, and organic agriculture.
Founded in 2013 by Agatha and Steve and nestled on La Furtuna Estate mere kilometers outside Corleone, Sicily, Bona Furtuna is a harmonious 350-hectare organic farm that celebrates premium, organic fare to enrich biodiversity, promote sustainable farming and preserve heritage food. Under the watchful eye of Master Botanist and Agronomist Pasquale "Mimmo" Marino, an extensive knowledge of the Sicilian ecosystem is blended with advanced technology to help preserve heirloom olive oil, ancient grain pasta, seasonings and more, creating flavor that is truly representative of the land.
