SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SideChef, the all-in-one home cooking platform, announced today its app is available on Portal from Facebook video calling devices. People have become reliant on virtual communication and activity to keep them connected, productive and mentally healthy. The SideChef app provides access to SideChef's collection of more than 16,000 smart recipes, meal planning, shopping lists, personalized recipe recommendations, and grocery delivery via AmazonFresh.
"Our app on Portal will further our mission to provide a simplified home cooking experience to all home cooks," said SideChef founder and CEO, Kevin Yu. "Portal joins a growing list of smart home partners giving users access to SideChef in a new way. We're thrilled to be a trusted recipe provider for Portal from Facebook and look forward to helping Portal users cook and connect more."
SideChef's signature "smart recipe" format ensures a seamless cooking experience for home cooks of all skill levels with its easy-to-follow guided video recipes, which has been adapted to also fit the screen size for Portal devices. With SideChef, users can select from a vast collection of recipes developed by professional chefs and fan-favorite food bloggers to find a recipe that best fits their craving.
SideChef's app is currently available for Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ and ready for download via the Portal app store.
About SideChef
SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 16,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef offers in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity.
SideChef is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Hub, Samsung Bixby and Portal from Facebook devices. SideChef has inspired the creation of over 2.5 million meals in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.SideChef.com.
Media Contact:
Caroline Eschbach
caroline@sidechef.com