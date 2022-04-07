Ape #5132 from the Bored Ape Yacht Club to Serve as Chairman of the Siempre 'Bored' Chido will begin his ascent into the spirits industry as Siempre's #Spokesape during the IAADFS Duty-Free Show of the Americas on April 10 – 13 in Palm Beach, FL.
TEQUILA, Mexico, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Siempre Spirits Limited, an independent spirits brand that relies on hard work and a highly rated authentic product, rather than celebrities, today announced that Chido the Bored Ape (aka BAYC token #5132) will act as the official global ambassador for the brand, a Web3 personification of the Siempre, "No Celebrity Required" credo.
In a category that has become over-saturated with celebrity brands, Siempre believes that really good tequila doesn't need a famous face…sort of. Hailing from the grassroots, irreverent Bored Ape Yacht Club movement, Chido (@ApeChido on Twitter) is a non-conforming, egalitarian ambassador to the brand - just like Siempre Tequila itself.
Chido is the unofficial mixologist for the bar in the BAYC. Mixing up delicious tequila-based cocktails to any ape who comes through the swinging saloon doors. He will also travel the globe, make special appearances and use his 'star power' to promote Siempre Tequila, and to spread the message that perseverance and being true to yourself and others can go a long way.
"Expect pop-up bars, special merch collaborations and all types of fun creative stuff you'll find out about when the time is right" says Monica Sanita, Siempre Co-Founder.
Siempre produces tequilas made from a unique combination of Blue Weber agave from different terroir throughout the designated regions. Award-winning, 100% agave tequila that's handcrafted using mineral-rich volcanic spring water. The ingredients and distillation method produces complex aromas and flavors, and the finishing technique makes Siempre exceptionally smooth, naturally sweet, and perfect for sipping or mixing in cocktails. Perfect for any ape.
Siempre Tequila is officially licensing the use of BAYC token #5132 from member Three Monarchs LLC, who has the full commercial usage rights to their apes as a perk of membership.
"Turns out my '$3 million ape' face is more than just great Twitter entertainment, it has landed me a sweet brand endorsement gig," said Chido.
"Keeping very serious about our tequila, while being able to shine bright and have a bit of fun is very true of Siempre, and we see an incredible parallel between Chido the ape and our brand," said Alex Lacroix, Co-Founder of Siempre. "We have always wanted to put forth something or someone that exudes the same traits that Siempre embodies, and we felt that Chido the Bored Ape was a perfect fit."
Siempre means "Always" and "Forever", which is core to the Siempre brand. The brand believes that you are defined by your past, but that the various elements in your past (both good and bad) are what combine to create your potential in the present and future.
About Siempre Tequila
"No celebrity required" are words this brand stands by. With features in Rolling Stone Magazine, TMZ, Forbes Magazine, and other major media appearances, our Award-winning, 100% agave tequila is handcrafted using mineral-rich volcanic spring water. High-quality ingredients and distillation methods produce complex aromas and flavors, with a finishing technique that makes Siempre exceptionally smooth, naturally sweet, and perfect for sipping. Siempre's structure is feminine meets masculine with a bright, optimistic colorway, and joyful blending that is almost aggressively different from most other tequila brands that tend towards the serious and austere. The illustration style is a blend of traditional Mexican patterns and contemporary tattoo culture. Overall, the effect is one of joyful rule-breaking and rebellion. Grown from 150 cases of tequila to over 70,000 cases sold since 2016, the products are now distributed in 42 States and Provinces across North America and are rapidly becoming a household name.
About Alex Lacroix & Monica Sanita
Following Alex Lacroix's (Co-Founder & CEO, Siempre Spirits Limited) checkered past. The journey started when he and Monica Sanita (Co-Founder & COO, Siempre Spirits Limited) met in college. A few years later, they were both working jobs at Advertising Agencies and working crazy hours. To make a long story short, they fell in love, quit their jobs, took the only $9000.00 they could scrounge between the two of them, and started making tequila. It's said that tequila runs in Monica's blood because of her Mexican heritage and that tequila runs through Alex's bloodstream because he was a tequila fan for a long time before co-founding Siempre Tequila. The inspiration behind the brand comes from Monica's grandmother and great-grandmother, who used to make Mezcal for the family to sip during family gatherings and belief that no matter how dark your past, it is never too late to look at the bright side and bring something incredible to life. To quote Alex & Monica; ''we risked it all, and it was worth it!''
Media Contact
Jason Geller, JMediaHouse, 1 2129200398, jason@jmediahouse.com
SOURCE Siempre Tequila