NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- David Joseph, founder of Bochic Luxury Goods and Jewelry, is launching a superfood blend that is consumed daily to boost health, well-being, and healing.
Most of us know we need to add super food to our diet but the biggest problem we face is how to identify and learn what we need. How do you regulate your super food intake into your daily diet ?
With THE HEALER and THE DEFENDER we have perfected two superfood blends that can be added to coffee, tea, or hot water every day, thereby providing you all their powerful nutrients and benefits with minimal effort.
Silk Spice is a unique blend of spices based on recipes for elixirs that have been passed down through generations of his family. Not only do the blends deliver powerful antioxidant, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory benefits, but they also boost immunity, taste delicious in a drink, and add a wonderful aroma to coffee and tea.
Silk Spice is available in two formulas, The Defender and The Healer, both of which contain powerful superfoods: The Defender is a powerhouse blend of Sri Lankan cinnamon, Guatemalan cardamom, Indian clove, ajowan or carom seeds, and nutmeg. The Healer is a super blend to heal and reset body and soul. It contains high levels of gingerol, a powerful medicinal ingredient.
There will also be a plus turmeric edition of Silk Spice in September 2020. The bioactive compounds in turmeric, curcumin, have been used in India for thousands of years as a medicinal spice and herb.
Since traditional Arabian coffee provides the perfect base for the spice blends, Joseph has plans to release Druze coffee blends in Arabian Mocha and Arabian Cardamom flavors, September 2020. Can you be asking more of your morning coffee?
Silk Spice is available to order on Kickstarter July 21.
Silk Spice wants to spread the word about their Kickstarter launch and are offering a contest to win Silk Spice sets, Druze Arabian coffee gift set, in addition to other amazing rewards.