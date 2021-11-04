WARRENVILLE, Ill., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cook's Consolidated, foodservice equipment and supply distributors and the creator of MyGo Containers™, is pleased to announce its latest venture – Silly Goose Bibs. The idea for these artfully designed silicone baby bibs came from the personal experiences of Jeff Breeden, co-founder of Cook's and father of two now-teenage boys. As with every product line developed by the company, Silly Goose bibs address a problem without a perfect solution. "My wife and I struggled to find useful, practical bibs when feeding our two boys, and that dilemma still exists. Parents need – and deserve – a way to help them contain the mealtime mess that can be created by their babies and toddlers. We're confident Silly Goose bibs meet that need," he said.
After months of research into key bib attributes including the design, material, shape, and size, Jeff partnered with the industrial design firm Spitfire Industry in Brooklyn, NY. Spitfire Industry's commitment to solving real problems in the most elegant, sustainable way possible aligned with his vision for Silly Goose Bibs.
The resulting first collection of bibs, Animals Around the World, is now available exclusively on Amazon. During the creation process, a variety of manufacturing techniques were tested to produce bibs that are visually and tactilely complex and engaging, while meeting the highest safety standards. The bibs, made from 100% BPA-free, PVC-free, and phthalate-free silicone, meet strict FDA (US) and LFGB (German/EU) standards.
Animals Around the World includes Perri Penguin, Frankie Fox, Parker Panda, Whitney Whale, Blair Bear, and Hayden Hippo, each with its own unique personality. The animals featured were the favorites of Jeff's sons, with Perri Penguin topping the list. Perri is "perceptive, persistent and hilariously persuasive," and Frankie Fox is "fearless, focused and always free-spirited." Testers said Silly Goose bibs worked much better than traditional bibs, reducing clean-up catastrophes. And their little ones looked adorable wearing the cheerful, sweet designs.
Perri Penguin, Frankie Fox, and Parker Panda bibs are available for purchase starting November 1; Whitney Whale, Blair Bear and Hayden Hippo will be available later in the month. Shop for individual bibs and sets at the Silly Goose Amazon page, and view the entire collection and learn fun facts at SillyGooseBibs.com. Fans can follow Silly Goose Bibs on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest for advance notice about new collections, exclusive promotions, and special offers.
About Silly Goose
Silly Goose Bibs manufactures high-quality, safe, fun silicone products for babies and toddlers. Our products are specifically designed to provide practical solutions to everyday problems, making children and parents happier. We are part of Cook's Consolidated, a foodservice equipment and supply manufacturer and distributor and creator of MyGo Containers™. Learn more about our bright, bold, functional products at SillyGooseBibs.com.
About Cook's Consolidated
Cook's Consolidated is the parent company to the foodservice equipment and supplies distributors Cook's Direct, Cook's Campus Dining Supply and Cook's Correctional. Additionally, Cook's Consolidated is parent to the foodservice product brands of Foodservice Essentials (FSE), Cook's Brand, MyGo Containers™ and now Silly Goose Bibs. The organization distributes online via CooksDirect.com and Amazon. Founded in 1997, Cook's is known for its innovative products, unflinching commitment to customer service and expert knowledge of institutional kitchen operations.
