NAPA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing a touch of romance just in time for Valentine's Day, French Blue winery today announced the introduction of its first Red Blend, the 2019 French Blue Bordeaux Rouge, Appellation Bordeaux Contrôlée (AOC). A collaboration with C. Mondavi & Family and American winemaker Stephanie Rivin, who set out to honor the terroir and traditions of the region while bringing her own fresh perspective, French Blue unites the best of old world and new world flavors.
"Creating a Bordeaux Rouge has been a dream since I moved here, and we were able to work with some excellent, estate-grown fruit for this new offering. The Bordeaux Rouge rounds out our line, complementing our Appellation Bordeaux Contrôlée Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc," exclaimed Stephanie Rivin, winemaker, French Blue. "It's rich and layered, with the powerful structure of the Cabernet Sauvignon balancing the soft fruit of the Merlot. Above all, I hope our fans will find it to be a simply delicious wine – it pairs well with cold-weather comfort foods like beef bourguignon or rich onion soup, or just with a roaring fireplace."
Sourced from a single 60-hectare estate in Périssac, in Bordeaux's Right Bank region, the AOC wine is a blend of 80% Merlot and 20% Cabernet Sauvignon. Intensely aromatic, it is fruity and spicy, with a brilliant deep ruby red color. Aromas of black currants and cherries mingle with hints of vanilla. On the palate, the balanced and full-bodied wine offers deep structure and elegant tannins. The wine aged for 12 months in 50% French and 50% American Oak, 50% new.
"With its approachability, quality, and charming personality all combined with the proven market success of our Rosé, French Blue already has a passionate following. The new Bordeaux Rouge is a natural addition to the line, giving us the chance to showcase the varietals for which the region is perhaps most well-known," said Pam Novak, Senior Marketing Director, C. Mondavi & Family. "With strong growth in the category, French Blue Bordeaux Rouge is poised to become a new consumer favorite."
There is momentum in the French Bordeaux Red Blend market, with both sales volume and dollars for the category showing double digit increases over one-year ago (1). French Blue also has an established consumer base, with the French Blue Rosé currently ranked as the number one French Rosé among all Bordeaux offerings in the Super Premium price category (2).
Also new are 2021 vintages of the much-loved French Blue Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc. For these wines, Rivin worked with premium growers in the Entre-Deux-Mers region. Delicate and floral, the Rosé is Merlot- and Cabernet Franc-based, bursting with flavors of ripe strawberries. The 100% Sauvignon Blanc is crisp and citrusy with balanced herbal notes – Riven noted it is the "shining star" of the 2021 vintage. The full French Blue line is available nationwide at a suggested price of $14.99 per 750ml bottle. Visit http://www.FrenchBlueWine.com to learn more.
About French Blue
French Blue wines have set out to do something new, put an American twist on Bordeaux wines, while making deliciously intriguing, yet accessible French offerings for all. The line of Appellation Bordeaux Contrôlée (AOC) wines is sourced from specific vineyard sites in Périssac, on Bordeaux's Right Bank, and the Entre-Deux-Mers region. Made with great respect for the land and vineyards, each of the wines has a modest charm that beckons to be enjoyed with friends. For more information visit FrenchBlueWine.com and follow along on Instagram @French_Blue_Wine and Facebook @FrenchBlueWines.
1 Nielsen, Total US CONV, TOTAL US XAOC data, 52 Weeks, for the period ending 11.6.21
2 Nielsen, Total US CONV, TOTAL US XAOC data, 52 Weeks, for the period ending 6.19.21
Media Contact
Ashley Teplin, Studio 707, 707.287.9727 Ext: 101, ashley@studio-707.com
Aimee Sands, Studio 707, 707.287.9727 102, aimee@studio-707.com
SOURCE French Blue