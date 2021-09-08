WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sippd, the personal wine recommender and online marketplace, has released its "Celebrating Hispanic and LatinX Wines" curation, providing users with hyper-personalized wine pairing recommendations to traditional, cultural dishes.
In collaboration with Hispanics in Wine, an organization dedicated to showcasing Hispanic and Latinx roots in the beverage and hospitality industries, the "Celebrating Hispanic and LatinX Wines" curation allows users to browse through a list of 10 popular dishes and select the best wines for their palate with Sippd's Taste Match technology. Featuring main plates and desserts like Choripan, Sancocho, and Churros, Sippd provides consumers with their individualized Taste Match scores to wines from countries like Chile, Argentina, and Spain.
"Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate history, culture, and progress toward a more equitable and inclusive society, and I'm proud to lead a diverse team of employees who believe representation matters," says Blake Hershey, Co-Founder and CEO of Sippd. "As a permanent curated wine list on Sippd, users will be able to shop for wines that support Hispanic and Latinx wine professionals."
Added as an expansion of its nationwide "Shop What Matters To You" collection that aims to elevate visibility for wineries and brands cultivating diversity, inclusion and sustainability, Sippd is making it easy for consumers to support and shop based on their palate and social values. Other shoppable social causes featured on Sippd's "Shop What Matters To You" collection include Wineries For Animal Welfare, Black-Owned Wineries, Planet-Friendly Wines and COVID-19 Relief Wineries, which consumers can explore by downloading the free app here.
Along with the addition of the "Celebrating Hispanic and LatinX Culture curation," Sippd has also updated its seasonal curation deck, aimed toward further simplifying consumer wine purchase decisions. The "I Just Love the Seasons: Fall Edition" deck features themes like "Tailgate Wines" to help users find a light red, white, or sparkling perfect for football season and "Beyond Napa Valley" to browse wines from cooler climate wine regions like Finger Lakes and Columbia Valley, ultimately making it even easier to find the best wines at any price point for the occasion.
To support and shop the featured causes, consumers can download the Sippd app, available for free on the Apple and Google Play stores, and scroll down to "Shop By What Matters to You'' on the Home page. For more information, please contact Alicia Ortiz, Communications Manager, at alicia@sippd.com. For retailers that would like to learn more about featuring your products on Sippd, please email our team at partnerships@sippd.com.
-ENDS-
About Sippd
Sippd empowers people to focus on enjoying their wine, not ordering it. Combining artificial intelligence and wine, Sippd helps wine lovers find and order wines that match their tastes. With our Taste Match capabilities, we're able to provide you with personalized wine recommendations that continually evolves with your preferences, so you can effortlessly order the perfect bottle every time. Stop wasting your money on bottles you don't like and instead, simplify and transform your online wine experience with Sippd, the AI-powered personal sommelier that knows your palate. Sippd's free mobile app is available for download on the Apple store here and Google Play store here. For more information, visit sippd.com.
Media Contact:
Alicia Ortiz
You can find us on:
» YouTube
Media Contact
Alicia Ortiz, Sippd, 3216848764, alicia@sippd.com
SOURCE Sippd