WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sippd, the personal wine-recommender and marketplace that provides the most accurate ranking for a user's personal affinity to various wines, has released Combine Taste Match allowing users to merge their taste profile with up to three friends to see a combined score representing the group's affinity to the wine.
Combining the best of its personalization capabilities and seasonally-updated shoppable collections, Sippd's Combine Taste Match feature makes it easy for users to order the best wine for the group when shopping online ahead of an occasion and when dining out together at a restaurant. Seeing a 1 to 100% Taste Match score for each wine when combined with one to three users, the higher the Group Taste Match score is to 100, the more the wine aligns to everyone's taste preferences.
Sippd has also released "Best Bottles for the Group," a collection of 5 curated wine lists created to match the wine purchasing needs of common date activities and fun group gatherings. Featuring wine lists like "Date Night" with fool-proof wine pairings to classic, romantic dishes and "Dinner Party" with both affordable and premium bottles that will make a lasting impression, Sippd aims to ease the confusion and reduce the time needed to make educated online wine purchase decisions.
"Wine is known to be a social connector, and now it is even easier for users to connect and bond with family, friends, loved ones, and colleagues over a glass or bottle," says Blake Hershey, Co-Founder and CEO of Sippd. "Combine Taste Match is the first release of our multi-user personalization feature set with the ultimate goal of cultivating connectivity and ultimate enjoyance through AI and personalization."
With going out for food and drinks seen as a universal social experience, the Sippd app will also enhance group dining experiences with the Combine Taste Match feature compatible with its restaurant Wine Menu Scanner. Mirroring consumer behavior of those eager to dine out, users can merge their taste profile with up to three friends and see their top Group Taste Match bottles off of any restaurant wine list.
Alongside a combined Taste Match score for each wine, consumers will see tasting notes, food pairings, unbiased reviews, and more to help order the best wine for the group's tastes, meals, and budget.
How to Combine Taste Match with friends:
- Tap "Invite" to invite your friends to Sippd via text message or a scannable QR code.
- Once your friends unlock their Taste Match, tap the "+" icon next to their profile picture to merge profiles.
- Shop your top Group Taste Match bottles on our online marketplace.
- If at a restaurant, press "Scan Wine Menu" in the bottom banner of the Sippd app and select the friends you want to merge profiles with to see which wines match the group's tastes.
To invite your friends and combine Taste Match with the group, consumers can download the Sippd app, available for free on the Apple and Google Play stores. For more information, please contact Alicia Ortiz, Communications Manager, at alicia@sippd.com. For retailers that would like to learn more about featuring your products on Sippd, please email our team at partnerships@sippd.com.
About Sippd
Sippd empowers people to focus on enjoying their wine, not ordering it. Combining artificial intelligence and wine, Sippd helps wine lovers find and order wines that match their tastes. With our Taste Match capabilities, we're able to provide you with personalized wine recommendations that continually evolves with your preferences, so you can effortlessly order the perfect bottle every time. Stop wasting your money on bottles you don't like and instead, simplify and transform your online wine experience with Sippd, the AI-powered personal sommelier that knows your palate. Sippd's free mobile app is available for download on the Apple and Google Play stores. For more information, visit sippd.com.
Alicia Ortiz
