The innovative mobile app's new wine tasting kit features six premium bottles for $99, offering an exclusive 57% off retail value ($133) to its users.
WASHINGTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sippd, the wine recommender that uses artificial intelligence to provide users with personalized scores, has released an at-home wine tasting bundle offering app users a premium wine experience delivered to their door. Sippd's Wine Tasting Kit encourages users to learn about wine by drinking it, while giving beginner drinkers a place to start and wine aficionados an at-home experience to get outside of their comfort zone.
Making it simple and convenient to explore the quintessential wine varietals of the premier wine-producing regions of the world, the tasting kit features six bottles - each one of the major wine types: red, white, sparkling, rose, fortified, and dessert. Sippd has partnered with connected online retailer, Wine Spies, to create this kit offering a range of flavors to satisfy a variety of tastes, make a great addition to any wine collection, or help wine-curios consumers discover which wine suits their unique taste preferences.
In addition, Sippd users receive 57% retail pricing of the bundle, taking the six-bottle Wine Tasting Kit from $232 to only $99, including shipping.
What's in the tasting kit:
- Red: Wine Guerrilla 2018 Paradise Lane Vineyard RRV Old Vine Zinfandel
- White: Stéphane Ogier 2014 'Viognier de Rosine' IGP Collines Rhodaniennes
- Sparkling: Wine Spies Brut Sparkling
- Rosé: IND 'Influencer' Rosé of Cinsault
- Dessert: "Chateau Ste. Michelle 2014 'Eroica' Riesling Ice Wine 375ml
- Fortified: Wolf's Head 'Iberian Ruby' Port Blend 500ml
"From music to movies, everyone has personal preferences in all facets of life, and wine is no different," says Blake Hershey, Co-Founder and CEO of Sippd. "Our team created this bundle to showcase an outstanding portfolio of wine while helping our users learn about, build on, and refine their unique taste profile - as drinking what you like is what it's all about."
Sippd's Wine Tasting Kits are perfect for your personal consumption, special occasion gatherings, and make a great gift for wine lovers whether you're showing appreciation to a friend or client.
To purchase a Sippd Wine Tasting Kit, consumers can buy here on desktop or download the Sippd app on mobile devices, available for free on the Apple and Google Play stores. For more information, please contact Alicia Ortiz, Head of Marketing, at alicia@sippd.com. For retailers that would like to learn more about featuring your products on Sippd, please email our team at partnerships@sippd.com.
About Sippd
Sippd empowers people to focus on enjoying their wine, not ordering it. Combining artificial intelligence and wine, Sippd helps wine lovers find and order wines that match their tastes. With our Taste Match capabilities, we're able to provide you with personalized wine recommendations that continually evolves with your preferences, so you can effortlessly order the perfect bottle every time. Stop wasting your money on bottles you don't like and instead, simplify and transform your online wine experience with Sippd, the AI-powered personal sommelier that knows your palate. Sippd's free mobile app is available for download on the Apple and Google Play stores. For more information, visit sippd.com.
