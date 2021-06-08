WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sippd, the personal wine recommender and online marketplace, has launched its nationwide "Shop What Matters To You" collection that aims to elevate visibility for wineries and brands cultivating diversity, inclusion and sustainability while providing users with an individualized, hyper-personalized wine shopping experience.
Released on June 8th, users are able to browse a compilation of wineries that match their social values while selecting the best wines for their palate with Sippd's Taste Match technology. Causes featured on Sippd include Wineries For Animal Welfare, Black-Owned Wineries, Planet-Friendly Wines and COVID-19 Relief Wineries, which consumers can explore by downloading the free app here.
The inclusion of shoppable social causes on the Sippd Home page assists users in discovering and ordering top Taste Match bottles that align with their palate and values on supported wine retailers' sites, and is part of the company's initiative to contribute to a more equitable, responsible future in the wine industry.
"Inclusivity is a crucial part of our company initiatives. Our team is proud to highlight diverse owners and amplify the reach of brands committed to the positive change needed in our society to make a lasting impact," says Blake Hershey, Co-Founder and CEO of Sippd. "The Shop What Matters To You collection brings awareness to and encourages consumers around the nation to use their wine shopping as a way to directly impact local communities, global organizations, and Earth as a whole."
With a large Millennial and Gen-Z user base who are increasingly relying on online purchases and want to further bridge the gap between e-commerce and social impact, Sippd selects important and timely social causes to promote wineries that are contributing to making the world a better place by connecting their products to Sippd users. Future curations will be released and added to the Sippd Home page on a quarterly-basis to assist consumers in shopping and supporting causes that they are passionate about.
To support the featured causes, consumers can download the Sippd app, available for free on the Apple and Google Play stores, and scroll down to "Shop By What Matters to You'' on the Home page. For more information, please contact Alicia Ortiz, Communications Manager, at alicia@sippd.com. For retailers that would like to learn more about featuring your products on Sippd, please email our team at partnerships@sippd.com.
