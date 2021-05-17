WASHINGTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sippd, the personal wine-recommender and marketplace that identifies the best wines for an individual's specific palate during their in-person dining and online wine shopping experiences, has partnered with Wine Spies, a premiere wine retail site, to introduce daily flash sales featuring limited-time offers on fine wine bottles up to 50% off retail pricing.
With an individualized 1% to 100% Taste Match score shown for each wine - signifying how closely the wine aligns to a user's palate - and a green price drop sticker indicating the percent-saved on the bottle, Sippd users are able to explore 40,000+ wines with confidence they'll enjoy the wine before they even order it.
Sippd connects to top wine retailers like wine.com and Wine Spies to fulfill user's orders nationwide. With the "Save on Sippd" daily sales addition, consumers are able to discover and shop novice, well-priced wines they may never have gravitated toward without the Taste Match and price drop incentives.
"We aim to provide all levels of wine drinkers with the data needed to simplify and individualize their wine purchasing journey as many consumers are left confused and overwhelmed with the abundance of products on the market," says Blake Hershey, Co-Founder and CEO of Sippd. "The Save with Sippd collection includes more deals and more ways to save so users can feel good about the purchases they're making. Whether our users are buying a bottle for themselves or as a gift for friends and family, our flash sales allow consumers to take advantage of limited-time deals and step out of their wine-buying comfort zone to discover a new favorite."
The recent launch of the Sippd mobile app mirrors consumer behavior and habits of increasingly relying on online shopping to solve the ever-increasing wine quandaries. Besides seeing their individual Taste Match score for each wine, users will also see tasting notes, food pairings, community reviews and the green price drop sticker when a wine is discounted more than 15%.
To take advantage of Sippd's daily flash sales, deal-seekers can download the Sippd app, available for free on the Apple and Google Play stores, and scroll down to "Save on Sippd" on the Home page. For more information, please contact Alicia Ortiz, Communications Manager, at alicia@sippd.com. For retailers that would like to learn more about featuring your products on Sippd, please email our team at contactus@sippd.com.
