AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sisterdale Distilling Co., a new whiskey distillery located in the Texas Hill Country, selected Big Thirst Consulting as its partner to help launch its Straight Bourbon in Texas. Big Thirst Consulting will provide sales enablement, distributor relations, and marketing services to help the distillery establish its presence in bars, restaurants, and retail stores and increase awareness for its new brand.
Sisterdale Distilling Co. was founded by longtime friends, Chad Gailey and Peter Watson, with a mission to bring innovation, and a new business approach to the pursuit of creating the most delicious bourbon possible. As a start-up, the partners chose to devote their resources to acquiring premium sourced whiskey rather than in building an expensive new distillery. Along with a veteran Texas distiller, the company ages, precisely blends, and bottles bourbon in its production facilities located on a family ranch in Sisterdale, Texas.
"Starting a new distillery isn't easy, and we knew we needed to partner with industry experts in order to successfully launch and get our bourbon into the market quickly," said Chad Gaily, co-founder, Sisterdale Distilling Co. "We chose the Big Thirst Consulting team to take advantage of their deep connections with distributors and retailers, as well as their extensive know-how in navigating the complex world of beverage alcohol. Their seamless approach to helping us with operations has been extremely beneficial. Within weeks of contacting them, we had a massive jump in sales through our distributor, got placements in several new stores, developed new messaging, and have a solid marketing plan to propel our business growth."
Big Thirst Consulting will help Sisterdale Distilling Co. with route-to-market consulting to increase sales by working with the distillery's sales team and its distributor partners. The firm will expand Sisterdale Distilling's presence on and off premise statewide with a focus on independent stores, chain retailers, and fine dining establishments. Big Thirst Marketing will increase brand awareness and purchase intent with public relations, digital marketing, director to consumer communications, and e-commerce.
"We started our business explicitly to help distilleries bring their vision to life," said Mark Shilling, partner, Big Thirst Consulting. "We're thrilled to help Sisterdale Distilling Co. get started on the right path and to provide the distribution management, sales guidance, and marketing services they need to get their whiskey on more store shelves and bar backs around the country. We're looking forward to helping them meet their business goals this year and beyond."
About Sisterdale Distilling Co.
Sisterdale Distilling Co. is dedicated to making one thing: the most delicious, refined bourbon. We painstakingly handcraft every drop of our bourbon and you will taste the difference. Founded by Chad Gailey and Peter Watson Sisterdale Distilling Co. in 2020 on a 1,200-acre family cattle ranch just off Sister Creek in Sisterdale, Texas to make the highest quality, small-batch bourbon. Currently Sisterdale Distilling produces a Straight Bourbon from five different bourbons meticulously selected from a distillery. Stay connected with Sisterdale Distilling Co. on Instagram and Facebook.
About Big Thirst Consulting
Founded in 2020 Big Thirst Consulting provides complete, integrated business services for distilleries to pave the way to profitable growth. The consultancy, created by spirits industry veterans, Matt McGinnis, and Mark Shilling along with advisory board member, Joseph Castillo, helps distilleries with services including regulatory compliance, distribution, pricing, sales, and marketing to help them grow to the next level, faster, with better margins. Big Thirst Consulting has extensive experience helping start-up and growth phase craft and major brand distilleries streamline operations, increase sales, and manage distributor relations for market growth. The consultancy accesses the power of Big Thirst Marketing, a full-service agency, that fosters relationships between your brand and loyal customers.
