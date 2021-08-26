EVANS, Ga., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, a leader in the "better chicken" segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor by opening Georgia's first location at 4311 Washington Rd. in Evans on August 26th.
Peachtree Development & Investments partners Jim Bennett and Rusty Skalla have been business partners for several years now, developing single-tenant commercial properties, specifically in the quick-service restaurant space. Bennett is an Augusta local who discovered the "better chicken" concept through his company's clients, several of whom were opening restaurants throughout the Florida Panhandle and Southeast. After learning more about the brand's delicious chicken and Southern-inspired sides, the development company signed on to open Georgia's first location in Evans and 11 other units within both Georgia and South Carolina.
"We chose to open our first Slim Chickens in Evans because it's become one of the fastest-growing counties in the state," said Bennett. "It also has the hometown feel we were looking for to open our first location, where we can serve our delicious food to friendly people."
Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Evans will also make a positive economic impact by creating over 75 new jobs in the community.
The Evans opening is one piece in Slim Chickens' larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 120 openings in 22 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. This will be Slim Chickens' entrance into the state of Georgia, with 12 more restaurants under development.
"Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they're eating, and we're proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Mission market," said Slim Chickens Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gordon.
By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a "better chicken" experience that can't be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.
ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS:
Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a Southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 22 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.
