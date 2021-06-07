WACO, Texas, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, a leader in the "better chicken" segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Texas with its newest opening at 5804 Bosque Blvd. in Waco on June 7.
BBL Holdings, LLC, owned by Mark Coleman, opened the brand's first Texas location in April 2013. The Waco opening will be BBL Holdings' fifth location in Texas, with locations in Longview, Tyler and Texarkana. The company chose Waco because Slim Chickens' southern-inspired chicken and sides will bring a new concept to the area, which is a high-traffic location on the main corridor of town.
"Waco has a warm, hometown feel and is always growing," said Coleman. "Working with the community to bring our fresh, delicious food has been such a great experience, and everyone is very excited about the opening. We are looking forward to bringing superior customer service and a new concept to Waco."
Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Waco will also make a positive economic impact with the anticipated creation of more than 75 new jobs in the community.
The Waco opening is one piece in Slim Chickens' larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated more than 125 openings in 19 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Texas alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to 23 locations.
"Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they're eating, and we're proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Waco market," said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens' chief operating officer.
By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed itself to providing a "better chicken" experience that can't be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.
ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS:
Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 125 locations opened and a fanatical following in 19 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.
###
Media Contact
Julie Green, Mainland, 3125263996, jgreen@hellomainland.com
SOURCE Slim Chickens