MADISON, Ala., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, a leader in the "better chicken" segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Alabama, with its newest opening at 8168 US Hwy 72 W in Madison on October 18.
Legends Development LLC, owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price, is an operator of multiple restaurant concepts throughout the state of Alabama. They chose to add Slim Chickens to their portfolio after their first bite and signed to a nine-unit restaurant deal with the brand. Their first two locations are set to open this year in Madison at Clift Farm and Town Madison, with future locations to open throughout Alabama.
"We became 'Slimthusiasts' with our first taste of Slim Chickens' made-to-order fresh food," said Renfroe. "Once discovering Slim Chickens, we knew we wanted our first locations to be at the Clift Farm and Town Madison. Both locations provide a modern destination for our guests with high traffic in the area. We look forward to opening our first at Clift Farm on October 18 and our second location at Town Madison in December."
Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in Madison will also make a positive economic impact by creating over 75 new jobs in the community.
The Madison opening is one piece in Slim Chickens' larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated over 125 openings in 24 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025.
"Our freshly made Southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they're eating, and we're proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the Madison market," said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens' chief operating officer.
By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a "better chicken" experience that can't be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.
Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a Southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 24 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.
