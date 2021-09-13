ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, a leader in the "better chicken" segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Missouri with its newest opening at 1515 Hampton Ave in St. Louis on September 13th.
RSolution, LLC currently owns six Slim Chickens locations in Missouri and Illinois and is set to open its seventh near the St. Louis Zoo. The St. Louis commercial real estate developer inked a 30-unit deal in August 2020 with the brand around the same time it opened its fifth restaurant in Troy, Missouri. The group hopes to open two more locations in 2022.
"We are excited to continue our footprint in Missouri and we are eager to bring the concept to our hometown, the city of St. Louis," said owner Gary Grewe. "This is the largest city RSolution has launched in, and we are excited about the brand recognition we will receive. We look forward to expanding throughout St. Louis and introducing our neighbors and fellow residents to our fresh and delicious food."
Aside from bringing its famous, delicious fried chicken and Southern-inspired sides to the area, the new Slim Chickens location in St. Louis will also make a positive economic impact by bringing an anticipated 75 new jobs to the community.
The St. Louis opening is one piece in Slim Chickens' larger growth story. Since its founding in 2003, the brand has celebrated more than 125 openings in 22 states, with an overall goal of opening 600 restaurants by 2025. In Missouri alone, the brand has already grown tremendously to eight locations.
"Our freshly made southern dishes and homemade recipes create loyal guests who feel good about the food they're eating and we're proud to be able to grow our loyal fan base into the St. Louis market," said Slim Chickens Chief Operating Officer Sam Rothschild.
By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken tenders that are buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a "better chicken" experience that can't be found anywhere else. In addition, a choice of 17 housemade sauces adds exceptional flavor and has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh sandwiches, salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars are also available.
ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS:
Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With over 100 locations opened and a fanatical following in 22 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit slimchickens.com.
