FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Slim Chickens, the fast-growing "better chicken" restaurant franchise, is giving fans something new to sink their teeth into with the introduction of specialty Craft Sandwiches, the brand's new lineup of four craft chicken sandwich options.
Available starting March 1, each of Slim Chickens' new enhanced craft sandwiches offer an elevated spin on the classic, buttermilk-marinated fried chicken breast sandwich. With four flavor-packed options made with 100% all-natural fried chicken breast and served on a new butter toasted Brioche bun, Slim Chickens has the perfect option for every fried chicken lover.
"We wanted to elevate our chicken sandwich offering, so we began enhancing and testing our lineup over the past year," said Chris Allison, chief marketing officer for Slim Chickens. "A lot of brands are rolling out new chicken sandwich offerings, but our customers look to us as the leader in chicken sandwiches. We wanted to provide more options, bolder flavors and thoughtful toppings to our guests to keep them coming back to us."
The new roster of sandwiches features a new Brioche bun, green leaf lettuce and flavor-infused mayonnaise. Coupled with bacon and Monterey Jack cheese as options, the new elements deliver on the brand's promise to only serve the highest quality ingredients and tastes.
- The Craft Chicken Club Sandwich features crispy bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, tomato, fresh cut green leaf lettuce, cool Ranch infused Mayo all served on a butter toasted Brioche bun.
- For the slightly spicy seekers, the Craft Cayenne Ranch Sandwich includes crispy fried onions, fresh cut green leaf lettuce, crisp dill pickles, Cayenne Ranch infused Mayo all served on a butter toasted Brioche bun.
- The Craft Buffalo Ranch Sandwich is shaken in tangy Slim's famous Buffalo sauce and topped with layers of crispy fried onions, fresh cut green leaf lettuce, crisp dill pickles, cool Ranch infused Mayo all served on a butter toasted Brioche bun.
- The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is a classic, but far from a basic take on the fried chicken sandwich, highlighting Slim's juicy, tender buttermilk-marinated fried chicken breast, topped with only the essentials: fresh, crisp dill pickles and cool Ranch Mayo all served on a butter toasted Brioche bun.
"Our new craft sandwiches are the culmination of everything we do best: perfectly crispy, immensely flavorful homemade fried chicken served with the best toppings for all preferences," said Sam Rothschild, Slim Chickens' chief operating officer. "This is about as comforting as comfort food gets, at a time when everyone could use a little more comfort."
By focusing on providing only 100% fresh, all-natural chicken that is buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and always cooked fresh-to-order, the brand has committed to providing a "better chicken" experience that can't be found anywhere else. In addition to its tasty new craft chicken sandwich offerings, Slim Chicken continues to lead the way with its signature chicken tenders and wings and a choice of 17 housemade sauces which has earned admiration from both guests and critics alike. Slim Chickens also offers fresh salads, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles. To offset the savory side of the menu, rotating desserts served in Mason jars and hand spun shakes are also available.
Slim Chickens' new line of craft chicken sandwiches can be ordered all of its locations as well as online through the Slimthusiasts Rewards app for pick up, curbside and its new delivery feature for a direct to your door experience. For more information, please visit http://www.slimchickens.com.
ABOUT SLIM CHICKENS:
Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with housemade dipping sauces. With more than 120 locations opened and a fanatical following in 19 U.S. states, as well as international locations in Kuwait and London, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors. To learn more about the brand, visit http://www.slimchickens.com.
