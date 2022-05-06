NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global slimming tea market size is expected to increase by USD 7.02 billion between 2019 and 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. To help businesses expand their reach by targeting niche areas, Technavio analyzes the global slimming tea market by product (green tea, herbal tea, and others), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and distribution channel (retail stores and online channels).
The market is concentrated with a few players occupying the competitive landscape. Vendors in the market are adopting various growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, in November 2019, Nestle SA partnered with Corbion for the development of microalgae-based ingredients. In November 2019, the company partnered with Starbucks for the development of recyclable sleeve-labeled bottles. Similarly, In February 2020, Thai Beverage Public Company Ltd. announced the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Red Bull Distillery Co. Ltd. In January 2020, Thai Beverage Public Company Ltd. announced the acquisition of 49% of the shares of Vietnam F&B Alliance Investment Joint Stock Company by BeerCo Ltd.
Technavio identifies adagio teas, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ITO EN Ltd., Nestle SA, Tata Sons Private ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (International Beverage Holdings Ltd.), The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the focus on reducing weight will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing demand for physical fitness and its related diets will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Slimming Tea Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The global slimming tea market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Green Tea
- Herbal Tea
- Others
The green tea segment is the major contributor to the market growth. The increased awareness about the product and its health benefits for losing weight are driving the growth of the segment.
- Distribution channel
- Retail Stores
- Online Channels
The retail stores segment accounts for the maximum sales of slimming tea products in the market. The increased product display and appropriate advertising of the slimming tea products in supermarkets and hypermarkets are driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
APAC has the highest share in the market. The high production volume, increased product adoption, and the low-cost production of various blends of teas in countries such as China, India, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia are driving the growth of the regional market.
Slimming Tea Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our slimming tea market report covers the following areas:
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the slimming tea market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the slimming tea market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Slimming Tea Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist slimming tea market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the slimming tea market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the slimming tea market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of slimming tea market vendors
Slimming Tea Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 7.02 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
4.65
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
China, India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
adagio teas, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Associated British Foods Plc, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ITO EN Ltd., Nestle SA, Tata Sons Private ltd., Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (International Beverage Holdings Ltd.), The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Unilever Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Green tea - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Herbal tea- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Channels - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- adagio teas
- AriZona Beverages USA LLC
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc
- ITO EN Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- Tata Sons Private ltd.
- Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (International Beverage Holdings Ltd.)
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
List of abbreviations
