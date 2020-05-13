OPELOUSAS, La., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is something about the savory and sweet flavors, and the mess, that we just love about sloppy joes. This recipe by Southern Bite brings the family-favorite to an entirely new level of fun and deliciousness, thanks to Tony Chachere's. Your kids will have a blast helping you make this at-home meal and won't be able to wait to eat it.
CREOLE SLOPPY JOES
INGREDIENTS
2 Lbs. Ground Beef
1 Small Onion, Finely Chopped
1 Small Green Pepper, Finely Chopped
½ Tsp. Garlic Powder
1 Cup Ketchup
2 Tbsp. Brown Sugar
2 Tsp. Yellow Mustard
1 Tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce
2 Tsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning
1 14-Ounce Can Petite Diced Tomatoes, Drained
PREPARATION
- Brown onions and green peppers with ground beef over medium heat until meat is cooked through and vegetables are soft.
- Drain the grease away and return the meat to the pan.
- Over medium-low heat, add garlic powder, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and drained tomatoes. Mix well and simmer for 5 – 10 minutes.
- Serve on soft hamburger buns.
About Tony Chachere's®
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.