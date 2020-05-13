Creole_Sloppy_Joes.jpg

There is something about the savory and sweet flavors, and the mess, that we just love about sloppy joes, especially these from Southern Bite and made with Tony Chachere's.

 By Tony Chachere's

OPELOUSAS, La., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There is something about the savory and sweet flavors, and the mess, that we just love about sloppy joes. This recipe by Southern Bite brings the family-favorite to an entirely new level of fun and deliciousness, thanks to Tony Chachere's. Your kids will have a blast helping you make this at-home meal and won't be able to wait to eat it.

CREOLE SLOPPY JOES

INGREDIENTS
2 Lbs. Ground Beef
1 Small Onion, Finely Chopped
1 Small Green Pepper, Finely Chopped
½ Tsp. Garlic Powder
1 Cup Ketchup
2 Tbsp. Brown Sugar
2 Tsp. Yellow Mustard
1 Tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire Sauce
2 Tsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning
1 14-Ounce Can Petite Diced Tomatoes, Drained

PREPARATION

  1. Brown onions and green peppers with ground beef over medium heat until meat is cooked through and vegetables are soft.
  2. Drain the grease away and return the meat to the pan.
  3. Over medium-low heat, add garlic powder, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and drained tomatoes. Mix well and simmer for 5 – 10 minutes.
  4. Serve on soft hamburger buns.

About Tony Chachere's®
 Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.