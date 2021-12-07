NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The acclaimed Italian wine organization, Slow Wine, announces the return of its annual multi-city event series in the United States. The series celebrates the publication of the international 2021 Slow Wine Guide, which originated in Italy as the sustainable beverage branch of the Slow Food movement. Events will be held in San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Miami, and New York, between January 24th and February 2nd, 2022.
The Guide's Italian wine section continues to grow substantially, as more environmentally-focused wine producers join their peers in the Slow Wine movement. A total of 1,958 Italian producers are featured in the Guide this year. Slow Wine's United States membership has also grown significantly, guided by US Editor and esteemed wine educator, Deborah Parker Wong, and her team of dedicated field coordinators. For the first time ever, the United States portion of the 2021 Guide will stand on its own as an individual publication, separate from the Italian wineries, boasting 285 wineries from California, Oregon, Washington and New York. Slow Wine is keeping this format for the upcoming 2022 edition, published by Goff Books.
The Slow Wine Tour will be back on the road in the United States in early 2022, thanks to the dedication of the guide's Editor in Chief, Giancarlo Gariglio, and his team. The tasting events will showcase more than 75 wineries from Italy and the United States, welcoming hundreds of wine professionals in San Francisco (January 24th), Seattle (January 25th), Austin (January 27th), Miami (January 31st), and New York (February 2nd). Slow Wine will be one of the first international wine organizations to host a large-scale event series in the country post-Covid-19, continuing its vision of uniting the Italian and American wine industries through clean viticulture.
The mission of Slow Wine, a non-profit organization, is to promote "good, clean, and fair" wines, in a time when climate change has never been more evident nor more threatening to winegrowers and winery owners. In a further commitment to sustainable agriculture, Slow Wine partner wineries have signed a Manifesto created by the Slow Wine Coalition, a united global network of wine industry members who are dedicated to supporting a wine revolution driven by environmental sustainability, protection of the land, and rural, social, and cultural growth. The Coalition will meet for the first time in Bologna, Italy, from February 26th to March 1st, 2022 during the Slow Wine Fair for four days of conferences and tastings.
In an effort to modernize the Guide and create additional transparency between the wineries and consumers, the 2021 Slow Wine Guide now features unique QR codes for select wineries, which direct readers to video interviews with the winemakers and the Slow Wine editorial team.
About Slow Wine
The Slow Wine Guide evaluates over 2,000 Italian wineries, and over 300 American - including a small selection from Slovenia - and treats each with the utmost respect and attention. The Slow Wine team prides itself on the human contact it has with all producers, which is essential to the guide's evaluations. While other guides limit their relationship to a blind tasting and brief write-up, Slow Wine takes the time to get personal with each winery in order to create a well-informed, detailed review of the wines themselves and the people behind the production. Slow Wine selects wineries that respect and reflect their local terroir and practice sustainable methods that benefit the environment. For the first time ever, those wineries that receive the snail or the official Slow Wine seal are 100% free of chemical herbicides, a quality that the Slow Wine Guide continues to passionately support.
