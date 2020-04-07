VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSweets, the low-sugar candy market leader on a mission to Kick Sugar, Keep Candy™, unwraps their sixth candy innovation and the world's first-ever low-sugar and plant-based chew – Sweet Chews™. Founder and CEO Tara Bosch says SmartSweets commitment to innovation proves that if kicking sugar out of candy is possible – so is a world of sweeter possibilities.
SmartSweets, the #1 fastest growing brand in the non-chocolate category continues to pave the way by creating candy that consumers can feel good about with its newest innovation Sweet Chews™. Keeping their pinky promise of innovating candy that is smartly sweetened without the use of added sugars, sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners, each 1.6 oz bag of Sweet Chews™ is a radically better choice to traditional chews at 10 grams of fiber and 3 grams of sugar per bag - that is 84% less sugar than a traditional chew. Sweet Chews™ are the first-ever plant-based and low-sugar chew in the candy market. These individually wrapped chews come in a bag with a variety of three delicious flavors including Mango, Strawberry, and Watermelon that will keep you coming back for more. SmartSweets is obsessed with quality, taste, and innovation; which is why they remain passionately committed to sourcing the highest quality, cutting-edge ingredients that are non-GMO, always real, and never artificial while never compromising on the delicious taste you know and love in traditional candy. Whether you're craving something fruity and sweet or looking to tantalize your taste buds with a tart and tangy treat, SmartSweets has a #KickSugar candy option for you. The newest Sweet Chews™ expands their full collection of candy you know and love without the sugar from Fruity Gummy Bears, Sour Gummy Bears, Sour Blast Buddies, Sweet Fish, to Peach Rings.
"Since day one of recipe testing in my kitchen, I have been passionate about creating radically better choices to traditional candy that taste just as delicious as the candy we've all grown to know and love-without all the sugar. Cutting sugar in one of the most sugar ladened foods out there is no easy feat, but that challenge excites us. We are passionate about changing the narrative of candy from being something that's a moderately enjoyed treat to a snack you can feel good about enjoying throughout the day," said Tara Bosch, CEO and Founder of SmartSweets. "We've spent hundreds of hours in our Candyland kitchen perfecting our new Sweet Chews™ and are excited to launch the first-ever low-sugar, plant-based chew in the market. The possibilities are limitless as we continue elevating the #KickSugar movement and reinvent the candy aisle."
SmartSweets's highly anticipated Sweet Chews™ will be available for purchase on www.smartsweets.com starting April 7th. Each 1.6 oz bag filled with Mango, Strawberry, and Watermelon chews will retail at $3.29 and 12-pouch cartons for $39.48. For more information on SmartSweets, visit www.smartsweets.com.
About SmartSweets
Since launching in July 2016, SmartSweets' mission to innovate delicious, low-sugar candy you can feel good about has remained the same – Kick Sugar, Keep Candy™. Envisioned as "the future of candy," SmartSweets aims to be a global leader in the sugar reduction movement by tackling one of the largest and most concerning ingredients in our everyday food – sugar. SmartSweets' pinky promise to consumers is candy smartly sweetened without the use of added sugars, sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners. Learn more about SmartSweets and the #KickSugar movement at www.smartsweets.com or join the @SmartSweets community on social.
