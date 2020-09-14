Smiles for Miles of Aisles: Millions of Smiles Return to Stores via Lay's® Potato Chip Bags Benefiting Operation Smile

Real Grins of 30 People are Stars of the Snack Aisle as Lay's Donates $1 Million to Operation Smile and Brings Back Fan-Favorite Flavors Fried Pickles with Ranch, Hot Sauce and Kettle Cooked Beer Cheese.