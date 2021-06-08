NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The smoked fish market is poised to grow by USD 4.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the smoked fish market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for processed seafood.
The smoked fish market analysis includes the product segment, type segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing number of organized retail outlets as one of the prime reasons driving the smoked fish market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The smoked fish market covers the following areas:
Smoked Fish Market Sizing
Smoked Fish Market Forecast
Smoked Fish Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Acme Smoked Fish Corp.
- Foppen
- Gottfried Friedrichs
- Guyader Gastronomie
- High Liner Foods Inc.
- Leroy
- Maisadour
- Marine Harvest
- Tassal Group Ltd.
- Thai Union Group PCL
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Smoked salmon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smoked mackerel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smoked herring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smoked trout - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Hot smoked fish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cold smoked fish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acme Smoked Fish Corp.
- Foppen
- Gottfried Friedrichs
- Guyader Gastronomie
- High Liner Foods Inc.
- Leroy
- Maisadour
- Marine Harvest
- Tassal Group Ltd.
- Thai Union Group PCL
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
