New lunch options have something for everyone, at an unbeatable price

PLANTATION, Fla. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Bones' latest creation, Bones Bowls, are comfort in a bowl offering a mash-up of six different lunch combinations to please everyone at the table, and for the right price. The Bones Bowls are available for dine-in only Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and priced at only $7.99. Options include:

The OG Bowl – Mashed potatoes and gravy, boneless wings, fire roasted corn, cheddar-jack cheese, chopped bacon, and green onion.

Unlimited BBQ Bowl – Macaroni & cheese, pulled pork, baked beans, green onion, and creamy slaw on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Bowl – Macaroni & cheese, boneless wings in buffalo sauce, and green onion.

Smoked Meatloaf Bowl – Mashed potatoes, smoked meatloaf, red wine demi-glace sauce, fire roasted corn, onion Tanglers, and green onion.

Chipotle Chicken Bowl – Lettuce mix, pulled chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, fire roasted corn, jalapenos, cilantro, crushed tortilla chips, and chipotle-ranch dressing on the side.

Fried Chicken Salad Bowl – Lettuce mix, boneless chicken wings, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar-jack cheese, bacon bits, and ranch dressing on the side.

"Our new lunch Bones Bowls not only taste great but are a terrific value for the lunchtime crowd," said CMO Cole Robillard. "For guests who want a taste of some of our heartier and more craveable items at an unbeatable price, the Bones Bowls are an excellent option."

All of the Bones Bowls are available for dine-in and via online ordering for curbside pick-up or direct delivery from its restaurants. 

For Smokey Bones, value has always been at the center of the brand. Now, Smokey Bones is bringing it up a notch with its new menu offerings to reassure guests that value will always be available.

About Smokey Bones 

The Masters of Meat Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, perfectly seared steaks and lively libations in 62 locations across 16 states.  Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night, and has a full-bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails.  We offer a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 % discount to active duty and veterans with ID. Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL based Sun Capital Partners.  For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.comSmokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!

Facebook: HERE 

Twitter: @smokeybonesbar

Instagram: @smokeybonesbar

Media Contact:

mediarelations@smokeybones.com

786.605.9228

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smokey-bones-adds-new-lunch-bones-bowls-for-only-7-99--301559003.html

SOURCE Smokey Bones

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.