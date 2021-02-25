ATLANTA, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smokey Bones today announced that it is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company. Certification is a significant achievement earned by using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology. Certification confirms seven out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at Smokey Bones.
Notably, ninety-three percent of Smokey Bones employees state that everyone is treated fairly, regardless of race, resulting in the highest rated question on the full survey. Eighty-seven percent of Smokey Bones employees feel they can be themselves at work and felt welcomed when they joined the company, and 85 percent said they are treated like a full member of the team regardless of position. Smokey Bones also received 83 percent approval when asked if management trusts them to do a good job without looking over their shoulder.
"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says James O'Reilly, CEO at Smokey Bones. "We make employee experience a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, their leaders, and with their jobs. The past year has been one of the most challenging not only for our company but for the entire restaurant industry, and earning this recognition for 2020 is a great achievement for our team."
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.
"We congratulate Smokey Bones on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."
Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, and good times in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch and dinner, and has a full-bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. We offer a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering or catering delivery. Smokey Bones is an affiliate of Boca Raton, FL based Sun Capital Partners. For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit http://www.SmokeyBones.com. Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.
